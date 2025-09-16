Naughty By Nature: The Ultimate Guide To America’s Hottest Secret Sex Clubs

Source: Lorado / Getty There’s been a shift in attitudes with the taboo that has long been associated with sex club culture in the U.S. With the rise of online platforms, a greater emphasis on consent and safety, as well as technological advancements, there’s been an increase in the popularity of attending clubs that allow people to fly their freak flags openly. In our effort to uncover some of the most popular sex clubs across the nation, MadameNoire is also taking a glimpse into the culture surrounding this space. If you have an open mind or are curious about what a visit to one of these establishments looks like, you should keep reading. RELATED CONTENT: So You’ve Been Invited To A Sex Party—Now What? What should I consider before visiting? Source: mocker_bat / Getty According to Certified Sexologist Chanel Jaali Marshall, having an open mind is the number one rule. “This is because what you walk into may look like a scene out of a movie, or it could be a completely unexpected vibe,” she told MadameNoire via Qwoted. “Take the pressure off of yourself by just going to see what the vibes are without having to play or participate.” She added, “Many people who go to sex clubs are voyeurs (people who get satisfaction from watching others), and I suggest being in the energy before diving right in (although that’s allowed as well). Don’t feel comfortable being there? You can always leave! The cool thing about sex clubs is that you can curate your own experience, and that no two visits will be the same. Be prepared for people to potentially look at and approach you to talk or more. You can absolutely decline anything you don’t want to do because consent should be at the forefront of these spaces. You will likely have to ditch your phone or lock it up to protect the privacy of the patrons.” Do your research. Before we dive into our list of the various sex clubs across the U.S., it is essential to note that a level of doing your own research is strongly encouraged ahead of getting your feet wet in this world. “What type of club is it? Is it a Swingers club? A dungeon that centers kink and BDSM (bondage, discipline, sadism, and masochism)?” are questions that Marshall suggests you ask ahead of your experience. “As expected, you’ll likely see more people on Fridays and Saturdays, but things can get going during the week! There may also be price variables depending on whether you are coming alone or with someone. Some clubs do not allow single men at all, or they must pay a higher admission price. In my opinion, it’s a good idea to visit different clubs, as they all have a variety of demographics and atmospheres. Yes, you have to ‘date’ the club scene to find the right fit for you.” Let’s break down hidden sex clubs according to each of the regions in the U.S.

North East Luda311 Hacienda Community (New York) https://www.instagram.com/p/DN0qhZvXG68/?img_index=1 “Ignite your curiosity, deepen your connections, and explore your desires at the hottest Brooklyn sex club and community.”

The Pleasure Club (Pennsylvania) A review on the venue’s website reads: “Best club I’ve ever been to. I already have some amazing memories here, and I hope to have many more! I definitely recommend this club to any open-minded couple or as well any single people.”

Tabu Social Club (Maryland) master1305 Only open to couples and single females, there is no website for this exclusive sex club. However, there’s an extensive application that can be found HERE

Midwest Club Princeton (Ohio) An overview of the club is detailed as follows: “The Princeton Club offers a sensually charged atmosphere without any pressure or obligation. We have over 21,000 sq. ft designed for your fantasy and pleasure. Our first floor includes the dance area, which is complete with a live DJ, a stage, fabulous lighting effects, special VIP seating, dance cages, and a professional bar area for your convenience, free soft drinks, and mixers. We provide snacks and soft drinks. Our second floor has a large VIP room with a bar, cozy fireplace and large seating area for socializing and mixing.”

Crucible (Wisconsin) Weekly invites are linked on the club’s website, and it’s description says, “Crucible is an open and safe place. All races, identities, and orientations are encouraged to come and play.”

Galleria Domain 2 (Chicago) Peter Dazeley According to its website, the mission of Galleria Domain 2 is to “believe that the full expression of humanity by adults provides opportunities for experiencing pleasure and joy, creating and developing intimacy, promoting spiritual growth, and finding and sustaining fulfilling interpersonal relationships.”

South Colette (Texas) The website for this club located in Dallas, offers testimonials, and one reads: “This was a great experience. We went for glow in the dark night and had an amazing time. First time here and first time in a club like this. Not knowing what to expect was a little nerve racking but this club is great for couples whether you are new or experienced. Calm, relaxed, respectful and no pressure. The tour was great and everyone we talked to were talkative and nice. Bar staff was great and new our drink order without asking. Can’t wait to go back the next time we are in town!”

Club Genesis (Tennessee) Tucked away in Memphis, Club Genesis is a members-only club, and registration can be completed upon arrival with an ID. The chapter’s charter reads as follows: “Club Genesis is a private community of people who participate in a non-monogamous lifestyle.”

Trapeze (Georgia and Florida) With two locations, the website offers descriptions for both the Atlanta, Georgia, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, clubs. Here’s what they have to say about Atlanta:

“Trapeze Sex Club in Atlanta, GA is the area’s longest maintained and most well-known on-premise lifestyle club. The club creates a sense of safety and comfort. Mingle with other club-goers and get to know our regulars. Exclusivity is maintained through membership and nightly user fees. Both single women and couples may attend nightly events beginning at 8 p.m. at Trapeze, while attendance by single gentlemen is limited to Wednesday through Friday & Sunday. Once you begin to feel at home, make your way to the clothing-free back area where couples, singles and groups can participate in the true sex club experience. Please be mindful that Trapeze Club in Atlanta is an upscale, BYOB sex club where the dress code is strictly enforced.” Ft. Lauderdale’s Trapeze description is familiar and listed below. “Trapeze Lifestyle Club South Florida is located in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Trapeze Club is the area’s longest maintained and most well-known on-premise Lifestyle Club. The club creates a sense of safety and comfort. Mingle with other club-goers and get to know our regulars. Exclusivity is maintained through membership and nightly user fees. Both single women and couples may attend nightly events beginning at 8 p.m. at Trapeze in South Florida while attendance by single gentlemen is limited to Wednesday through Friday & Sunday. Once you begin to feel at home, make your way to the clothing-free back area where couples, singles, and groups can participate in the true sex club experience. Please be mindful that Trapeze Club in South Florida is an upscale, BYOB sex club where the dress code is strictly enforced.”

Virginia’s Secret (Richmond, Virginia) MIGUEL MEDINA The name speaks for itself, as this is a private club. “Virginia’s Secret provides a fun and exciting environment for consenting adults to enjoy their uninhibited lifestyle. Explore your fantasies in a unique and exciting social Dance club atmosphere. Virginia’s Secret is a Private by Invitation Only, Social Club catering to mature, open-minded adults.”

You Know Where (North Carolina) According to the club’s About Me section on its website, as of September 2025, an update discloses that they were interviewed to be featured in Playgirl magazine. Other details about the venue are limited, but according to its FAQs, it is a members-only swingers club.

West Club Privata (Oregon) Weekly events include Thong Thursday, Leather and Lace, among other themed nights, and per the Club Privata website, “Our private members-only atmosphere provides all guests the freedom to express themselves in the most upscale lifestyle club Portland has to offer.”

Hush Lounge (Arizona) “Hush Lounge AZ is an adult lifestyle (swingers) lounge in Phoenix, AZ, where on-premise play is allowed.”

Power Exchange (California) Described as “America’s Wildest Adult Nightclub,” Power Exchange prides itself on being “the ONLY LEGAL sex club in California open to all genders and orientations — making us truly one of a kind. With three levels of erotic exploration, most nights feature two floors open to everyone, with a dedicated couples-only space on the third.” https://www.instagram.com/p/DOhEI11k6sy/