‘God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops’ — Rapsody’s Love Letter To Blackness Is The Album Black Women Deserve

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty Rapsody has covered significant ground in the last two decades, emerging first as a talented upstart to garnering well-deserved attention from the industry overall. Rapsody’s latest body of work, God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, is not only a culmination of her years of focused evolution, but also a vivid reminder that being Black is and should be seen as a celebratory act. Rapsody, affectionately called Rap by both her peers and fans alike, won her first Grammy Award last year for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her track, “3:AM” featuring Erykah Badu. Rap’s last album, Please Don’t Cry, on which “3:AM” appears, was her first without mentor and Jamla honcho 9th Wonder’s production touch. RELATED CONTENT: Rapsody On Being A Single Woman: “My Purpose Is Bigger Than My Need To Have Kids Or Be Married” For those who experienced that project, Rap allowed listeners to learn the inner workings of the artist born Marlanna Evans, doing so with a vulnerability rare for an artist of her ability. Before that album, Rap had become the female avatar of “Real Hip-Hop,” a weighty yet empty descriptor that divides rather than unites. Resisting the urge to cater to one segment, Rap may have lost some fans who were seemingly taken aback by her desire to promote the all sides of the culture and different production while centering herself on Please Don’t Cry, sidestepping the Hip-Hop savior mantle many tried to bestow her with.

This trend continues on God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops. Under the guidance of Denaun, also known as Mr. Porter, the album’s central theme is, simply, seeing the beauty of God in Black music, culture, and in self. Being Black, to the North Carolina wordsmith, is a reflection of the divine and a high honor all at once. She constantly reminds us that Blackness is rebellious, loud, but also distinguished and varied. The kaleidoscopic views that Rap puts forth grabs the ear immediately, and the musical backdrop, full of soulful vocals, self-affirming chants, poems, and verve never relents. The opening track, “Peace, God!” is an effective tone setter, easing into the dance floor-ready “Free Yo’ Mind” which cleverly melts into a mantra of gratitude and self-reflection. Following with “No Way,” which features the gospel choir stylings of KARABA YA MORENO, Denaun’s use of African rhythms and the choir’s backing is nothing short of triumphant. One of Rap’s signature gifts is her unflinchingly stark sincerity. Semi-autobiographical tracks like “Never Break,” experimental funk journeys such as “OMG! (Love to Sun Ra),” sultry love songs like “Apple Juice,” and especially the bombastic “God Gotta Afro” are all different shades of Rapsody yet can all be traced to the Tar Heel State native’s early promise when she a developed deep passion for the music and culture that had become her life’s work and calling.