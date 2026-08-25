Karen Attiah Vindicated — Washington Post Ordered To Rehire Black Journalist After Explosive Charlie Kirk Backlash

According to the Times, lawyers for the Post and lawyers for the Washington-Baltimore News Guild and Democracy Defenders Fund, which represented Attiah, made their arguments before Espinosa in June. Espinosa heard testimony from Attiah, Adam O’Neal, then the opinion editor at the Washington Post, and Wayne Connell, the company’s chief human resources officer. O’Neal said in his testimony that he saw Attiah’s social media posts about Kirk the morning after Kirk was killed, and he shared them with Connell, writing, “Karen’s social media feed yesterday and today is beyond the pale, completely unacceptable for someone associated with Opinions.” Apparently, Connell agreed, and he and O’Neal met with Will Lewis, then the chief executive of The Washington Post, to discuss the posts, and ultimately, they decided Attiah should be fired. Attiah defended her social media posts, saying that they were part of her work for the Post, “commenting on our discourse on political violence,” and the arbitrator apparently agreed. “This decision confirms what we’ve said from the start: I was doing my job as an opinion writer, and this was wrongful termination,” Attiah said in a statement, adding that she was “relieved to finally have that record set straight.” As previously reported, Attiah announced her firing last year via Substack, saying she was let go for “speaking out against political violence, racial double standards, and America’s apathy toward guns.”

“On Bluesky, in the aftermath of the horrific shootings in Utah and Colorado, I condemned America’s acceptance of political violence and criticized its ritualized responses — the hollow, cliched calls for ‘thoughts and prayers’ and ‘this is not who we are’ that normalize gun violence and absolve white perpetrators especially, while nothing is done to curb deaths,” Attiah wrote. “I expressed sadness and fear for America.” She even noted in her post that Kirk was “horribly murdered,” which was more than many on social media were willing to say about a white Christian nationalist bigot who made his entire platform about characterizing Black men as violent, generalizing Black professionals as DEI hires, denigrating the Civil Rights Movement and its leaders, and promoting racist and xenophobic “great replacement” ideology, among other pro-white supremacy offenses. Related Stories Don’t Touch My Hair — Or My Head! Joy-Ann Reid Claps Back At Erika Kirk’s Cringey ‘Get Out’-Esque Request As I noted in our previous report, Attiah had, at the time, deleted a post in which she paraphrased Kirk, writing that Kirk said, “Black women do not have the brain processing power to be taken seriously. You have to go steal a white person’s slot.” Actually, a lot of people slightly misquoted what Kirk had said, and Kirk defenders were quick to defend their white nationalist hero by adding what I’m sure they thought was context that should have shielded him from allegations of racism.