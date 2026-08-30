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'Roast My Rental's' Leslie Jones On Baecations & Renovations

‘Roast My Rental’ Star Leslie Jones On Baecations, Renovations And The Dating Rules She Refuses To Break [Exclusive Video]

If you've ever checked into an Airbnb that looked nothing like the listing photos, Leslie Jones has a show and a few choice words for you.

Published on August 29, 2026
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If you’ve ever checked into an Airbnb that looked nothing like the listing photos, Leslie Jones has a show—and a few choice words—for you.

The comedian brings her unfiltered humor to HGTV’s Roast My Rental, where she teams up with home renovation expert Jasmine Roth to roast some of the country’s worst vacation rentals before giving them a stunning makeover. But beneath all the laughs is a surprisingly heartfelt mission.

“I like to help people,” Jones told MadameNoire Managing Editor Danica Daniel. “Especially everyday working people that are just trying to have some generational wealth.”

RELATED CONTENT: Leslie Jones Shares Shocking ‘Way Less’ Pay Received Than White Co-Stars For ‘Ghostbusters’ Role

A smiling woman with dreadlocks gesturing with her arms in a colorful, patterned room.
Source: Images Courtesy of HGTV / Courtesy of HGTV

Of course, this is Leslie Jones we’re talking about, so the conversation quickly went off the rails in the best way possible. She told us about the most horrifying rental on the show that she’s ever encountered—a shack with no door and a sign warning guests about rattlesnakes.

“And then on the gate that you’re walking in it says, ‘Watch out for rattlesnakes,'” she recalled. “I was like, wait, wait, wait… rattlesnakes and no door? That equals going to a hotel.”

Jones also shared her biggest travel deal breakers (colored towels are apparently a hard no), revealed why she’ll never vacation with a man she’s just started dating (“You’re trying to kill me!”), and explained why she’d never redesign her home to make it more appealing to a potential partner.

“I don’t do anything to invite a man,” she laughed. “This is my space. You’re not coming in and moving… nothing.”

Two workers in green uniforms standing next to a red ladder in a backyard setting.
Source: Images Courtesy of HGTV / Courtesy of HGTV

Whether she’s roasting questionable décor choices or hilariously calling out dating red flags, Jones is exactly as funny and refreshingly candid as you’d expect.

Watch our full conversation with Leslie Jones above. Fans are invited to engage with HGTV’s digital platforms for the latest Roast My Rental announcements at HGTV.com and via @HGTV and #RoastMyRental on FacebookXInstagramTikTok,Threads and YouTube. Fans also can follow Leslie (@lesdogggg) and Jasmine (@jasminerothofficial) on Instagram. Each new episode of Roast My Rental will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max® now.

RELATED CONTENT: 9 Times Black Award Presenters Couldn’t Hide Their Joy When Black Winners Were Announced

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