‘Roast My Rental’ Star Leslie Jones On Baecations, Renovations And The Dating Rules She Refuses To Break [Exclusive Video]

Leslie Jones Has Zero Chill For Bad Rentals, Bad Design & Bad Dates: Inside ‘Roast My Rental’ ✕ If you’ve ever checked into an Airbnb that looked nothing like the listing photos, Leslie Jones has a show—and a few choice words—for you. The comedian brings her unfiltered humor to HGTV’s Roast My Rental, where she teams up with home renovation expert Jasmine Roth to roast some of the country’s worst vacation rentals before giving them a stunning makeover. But beneath all the laughs is a surprisingly heartfelt mission. “I like to help people,” Jones told MadameNoire Managing Editor Danica Daniel. “Especially everyday working people that are just trying to have some generational wealth.” RELATED CONTENT: Leslie Jones Shares Shocking ‘Way Less’ Pay Received Than White Co-Stars For ‘Ghostbusters’ Role

Source: Images Courtesy of HGTV / Courtesy of HGTV Of course, this is Leslie Jones we’re talking about, so the conversation quickly went off the rails in the best way possible. She told us about the most horrifying rental on the show that she’s ever encountered—a shack with no door and a sign warning guests about rattlesnakes. “And then on the gate that you’re walking in it says, ‘Watch out for rattlesnakes,'” she recalled. “I was like, wait, wait, wait… rattlesnakes and no door? That equals going to a hotel.” Jones also shared her biggest travel deal breakers (colored towels are apparently a hard no), revealed why she’ll never vacation with a man she’s just started dating (“You’re trying to kill me!”), and explained why she’d never redesign her home to make it more appealing to a potential partner. “I don’t do anything to invite a man,” she laughed. “This is my space. You’re not coming in and moving… nothing.”