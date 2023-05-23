MadameNoire Featured Video

Reality TV face Sidney Starr took to Instagram over the weekend and reflected on her journey as a transgender woman.

The former Baddies ATL and Love & Hip Hop star emphasized how much her pride has grown underneath throwback photos of her younger self. The bright-eyed youngin rocked curls and crimped hair in the snapshots. She also served face — and smiles — in the pictures from many moons ago.

“Let’s go down memory lane,” the 34-year-old reality star wrote to her Instagram followers. “Now, this was a time of my life when I wasn’t very open about being a transgender female. I hated to have to tell my TEA. Nobody ever really knew I was trans…”

“But it was my journey and I’m loud and proud now… I was rocking my real [hair] too can y’all guess how old I was here??? Lol 🤔 I started my transition very young… #transisbeautiful.”

In the comments, fans and fellow stars loved Sidney’s candid throwback post.

Kandi Burruss left a trio of heart eye emojis. Saucy Santana’s short and sweet comment said, “Been Pretty.”

One clever supporter said, “4+4 …… cus that’s what you d, id sis @sidneystarrbad 😍😍.” Another said, “This why they be hating on yu because you always been a STARR.”

Sidney revealed o n her Instagram Stories that the photos were from when she was a child.

The reality star reminded her followers that her face card didn’t decline, and she still served “cunt” realness.

“I’m aging gracefully. I believe, lmao! I don’t smoke, do drugs… etc. I drank the,o lmaooo,” she admitted.

The self-proclaimed “transgender diva” controversially used her platform to defend Tokyo Toni after the latter’s history of openly transphobic tirades.

Commenters weren’t here for how heavily Sidney defended Toni and the 51-year-old’s extremely problematic past.

“I’m genuinely shocked to see Toni standing with you because has made it extremely clear how she feels about Trans people…” “This reeks of cringy embarrassment 😂” “NOT TOKYO TONI 😭”

Toni made headlines in September 2022 when she said, “I don’t like transgenders,” during a transphobic and homophobic rant, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

In 2017, Blac Chyna’s mother received backlash when she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner and called her “a man,” reported BETDespiteof her feelings about Toni, Sidney’s social media presence creates a broader representation of the LGBTQIA+ community. Read more about that below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Adidas Trashed Over Male-Presenting Model In Women’s Swimsuit Ad For Pride Month Collection”