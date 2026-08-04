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20 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Sexy Spider-Baes

Spidey Senses Tingling — These 20 Spider-Baes Swung Into ‘Brand New Day’ Weekend Serving Zendaya-Level Style

Put on your spidey suit and enjoy these Marvel madames and comic book baddies from the 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' premiere weekend.

Published on August 4, 2026
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A woman wearing a red and blue Spider-Man-inspired bodysuit poses against a white background, with her arms raised and a confident expression.
Source: Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @feministchronicles

*Spidey senses tingling*

Everyone’s buzzing over movie-of-the-moment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which made history with a MASSIVE $936 million global debut, surpassing Avengers: Endgame as the biggest box office opener of ALL-TIME, per THR.

As expected, the highly anticipated event film brought out everybody and their mama to theaters while inspiring iconic red carpet moments, hype-fueled shenanigans, and viral slays from cosplaying Spider-Baes across the Spider-Verse.

RELATED CONTENT: Zendaya Is A ‘Student Of Fashion’ — But Her Controversial Iranian Earrings Have Critics Asking If She Did Her Homework [Op-Ed]

According to AMC, the film propelled the theater chain to its highest total revenue ever for a single weekend, Wednesday through Sunday, including new records for admissions revenue and new records for food & beverage revenue.

“For AMC, this was a truly historic weekend. In welcoming more than 10.2 million moviegoers around the world, AMC established this weekend a new all-time Company weekend record for admissions revenue and a new all-time Company weekend record for food & beverage revenue,” said AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron in a statement.

“It is a powerful and unmistakable reminder that audiences overwhelmingly embrace the theatrical experience when studios release films that audiences want to see and support them with strong marketing campaigns. This is not a new phenomenon this year. This is the ninth different movie title since March to have a gangbusters opening-weekend gross…”

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Peter Parker is fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him which sparks a change in the friendly neighborhood hero he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

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Check out the trailer below:

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the history-making blockbuster stars Zendaya, Tom Holland, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo in the biggest (and buzziest) blockbuster of 2026 (so far).

What was your favorite moment in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Will you be seeing it again? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of friendly neighborhood spider-baes who made spidey senses tingle during Brand New Day weekend on the flip.

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Avengers: Endgame Fashion Spider-Man Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spider-Verse style Tom Holland Zendaya
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