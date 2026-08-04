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Sha’Carri Richardson Avoids Jail Time In 104MPH Speeding Case

‘Fast No Matter The Circumstance!’ — Sha’Carri Richardson Avoids Jail Time In 104MPH Speeding Case: 12 Reactions

Sha’Carri Richardson resolved her Florida speeding case with a no-contest plea, avoiding jail in exchange for a fine and other stipulations.

Published on August 4, 2026
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Track star Sha’Carri Richardson continues to overcome the legal hurdles she faces.

Most recently, the 26-year-old was dealing with a speeding case, in which she originally pled not guilty.

But as part of a plea deal to resolve the case, she flipped it to a no-contest order to avoid jail time. She’ll also be ordered to pay a $500 fine, complete 100 hours of community service, and take an eight-hour driving course.

The initial arrest came back in January when she was driving her Aston Martin more than 100 MPH in a 65 MPH zone in Orange County, Florida.

The cop’s body camera caught the entire traffic stop on film.

RELATED CONTENT: Sha’Carri Richardson Breaks Silence After Viral Domestic Violence Arrest For Assaulting Boyfriend Christian Coleman: ‘I Love Him’

“You’re driving 104 miles an hour in a 65-mile-an-hour zone with subpar equipment, flashing people to get out of your lane, following too close, using every lane to pass everybody, cutting me off, passing a car on the inside shoulder with their hazard lights on. You’re going to jail for dangerous excessive speeding,” the deputy told Richardson, who tried to find an excuse —like an underinflated tire—while apologizing. 

“I did not mean to do that. My phone, I didn’t even know my car was speeding,” Richardson said.

Her boyfriend Christian Coleman got wrapped up in it too when he arrived on the scene minutes after she was pulled over. 

Cops told him to leave, but after failing to comply, he was arrested too, for stopping on a limited-access roadway, refusing to comply with officers’ instructions, and resisting without violence.

Then, when they searched his car, they found a pipe with marijuana residue in it, so they tacked on an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Her other major legal run-in also included her boyfriend, after she was accused of assaulting him at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree domestic violence assault. 

She avoided more serious penalties in that case, too, and was given community service, domestic violence counseling, and told to keep her nose clean for two years.

See social media’s initial reaction to Richardson’s arrest below.

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RELATED CONTENT: Serena Williams And Sha’Carri Richardson Star In Kim Kardashian’s New Billion-Dollar NikeSKIMS Launch

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