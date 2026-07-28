Baby Bumps, Baddies & Bangers! Pregnant Diany Dior Stole The Show At A Star-Studded Hot 97 Summer Jam 2026

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Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty – Da Baby revs up the crowd. On July 24, hip-hop’s biggest and brightest stars took over the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for the 32nd annual edition of Hot 97 Summer Jam. Hosted by Nessa, the Mornings with Mero crew, and DJ Drewski, with legendary HOT 97 DJ Funk Flex commanding the turntables all night long, the annual celebration delivered an unforgettable showcase of New York culture, surprise guests, viral moments, and nonstop energy from the opening set to the final performance. Rising NYC artists kicked off Hot 97 Summer Jam 26 on a high note. Source: Credit: Ricky Shoebio / Hot 97 Summer Jam – Fergie Baby performs. The night kicked off by spotlighting the next generation of tri-state talent, as rising NYC stars Stove God Cooks, 38 Spesh, Albee Al, NEMS, Kocky Ka, Djany Dior, Ryan Witherspoon, Breannie, JDymonds, Chase Belly, BTB Dezz, Fergie Baby, NTG, King Beemo, La Biggie, and McVertt brought hometown pride to the stage and set the tone for an electrifying evening. During his performance, NEMS ignited a wave of nostalgia by bringing out fellow New York rap veteran Ron Browz, who had the crowd shouting every word to classics like “Pop Champagne” and “Jumping (Out the Window).” RELATED CONTENT: Control Freak — 40 Janet Jackson Looks We’re Still Obsessed With For 40 Years Of ‘Control’

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty – Nessa pays tribute to Colin Kaepernick. Notably, while keeping the energy high between performances, Nessa and Funk Flex used the stage to pay tribute to Colin Kaepernick, wearing his San Francisco 49ers quarterback jersey. It was a subtle sign of solidarity for the former NFL player who became a civil rights activist and hasn’t played in the league since 2016 after sparking a national movement by kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

Diany Dior attends 2026 Hot 97 Summer Jam at Prudential Center on July 24, 2026 in Newark, New Jersey. Source: Ricky Shoebio / Hot 97 Summer Jam

Natalie Nunn, Yung Miami and DaBaby also took the stage. Conway the Machine officially launched the night’s main-stage performances with his signature gritty lyricism before Honey Bxby and Omah Lay shifted the vibe, delivering smooth R&B melodies and infectious Afrobeats rhythms. The surprises continued when former Bad Girls Club alum Natalie Nunn stormed the stage with a Zeus takeover, joined by members of the network’s Baddies cast as the crowd erupted to her viral anthem, “Doin’ What I Want.” Brooklyn’s own 41, Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata, and Dee Billz, kept the momentum rolling with a string of viral records before Sleepy Hallow brought the unmistakable sound of Brooklyn drill to Summer Jam. G Herbo followed with one of the night’s standout performances, sending the arena into a full singalong during “Went Legit.” He also introduced rising South Carolina artist Trim, who impressed fans with performances of “Boat” and the viral favorite “Coconut Water.” Source: Credit: Ricky Shoebio / Hot 97 Summer Jam – Yung Miami makes it rain on the crowd. Yung Miami turned the energy up another level with her summer anthem “Spend Dat,” making it rain over the crowd as surprise appearances from Lola Brooke and Fat Joe elevated one of the evening’s biggest highlights. DaBaby then transformed the arena into his personal stage, weaving through the audience while performing “Pop Dat Thang” and bringing fans directly into the action. Zeddy Will kept the party alive with crowd favorites including “Party at the Beach” and “Yup And I Do,” ensuring the audience stayed on its feet.

Fetty Wap, Max B, and Remy Ma closed Hot 97 Summer Jam out with a bang. One of the night’s most emotional moments came when New Jersey native Fetty Wap made his long-awaited return to the Summer Jam stage. Performing beloved hits including “Trap Queen,” “Again,” and “My Way” alongside longtime collaborator Monty, Fetty Wap delivered a triumphant homecoming. He capped off the celebration by bringing out fellow New Jersey standouts Albee Al and Tsu Surf, turning the performance into a powerful tribute to the Garden State’s hip-hop legacy. Source: Credit: Ricky Shoebio / Hot 97 Summer Jam – Fetty Wap rocks the stage. Bringing the energy down just enough for the lover girls and lover boys, Mariah the Scientist captivated the crowd with soulful performances of “Burning Blue,” “Spread Thin,” and “Is It a Crime,” as thousands of fans sang every word back to her, creating one of the night’s most intimate moments. Closing out the celebration in unforgettable fashion, French Montana delivered a hometown finale packed with nostalgia and star power. In one of the evening’s most talked-about moments, he reunited with rap legend Max B for their long-awaited live performances of “Ever Since U Left Me (I Want Her)” and “Minks in Miami,” marking a milestone reunion years in the making. French then launched into a hit-filled set featuring fan favorites including “Unforgettable,” “Stay Schemin’,” “Mo Chicken,” “Pop That,” and “All the Way Up.” Source: Credit: Ricky Shoebio / Hot 97 Summer Jam Surprise appearances from Jamaican dancehall star Masicka and Bronx icon Remy Ma put the finishing touches on a blockbuster finale that sent the Hot 97 Summer Jam crowd home on a high note. Did you attend Summer Jam this year? Tell us all about it in the comments section. RELATED CONTENT: Summer Jam 2025 Was All About Black Girl Power—With GloRilla, Kash Doll & More Owning The Mic