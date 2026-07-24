From Whitney Houston To Napheesa Collier — The 10 Most Iconic Moments In WNBA All-Star Weekend History

Source: Screenshot courtesy of YouTube @thewhitneyhoustonplatinumclub For nearly three decades, WNBA All-Star Weekend has served as the league’s annual celebration of everything that makes women’s basketball special. What began as a simple exhibition game featuring the league’s brightest stars has grown into one of the biggest events on the sports calendar, bringing together elite competition, unforgettable performances, celebrity appearances and some of the most passionate fans in basketball. Whether it’s a record-breaking scoring performance, a heartfelt tribute or a moment that transcends the sport itself, All-Star Weekend has consistently delivered memories that have become part of WNBA history. Today’s festivities look much different than they did in 1999. In addition to the All-Star Game itself, fans now flock to the STARRY 3-Point Contest, Skills Challenge, Orange Carpet arrivals, community events, fan festivals and live entertainment that have helped turn the weekend into a multi-day celebration. The event has also evolved alongside the league, reflecting its incredible growth in popularity thanks to legendary stars like Lisa Leslie, Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Candace Parker before being propelled into another stratosphere by today’s generation led by A’ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and countless others. This year’s All-Star Weekend (in Chicago) feels especially meaningful as the WNBA celebrates its historic 30th season. Attendance records continue to fall, television ratings continue to soar and women’s basketball has never been more visible than it is today. As another chapter gets ready to unfold, here’s a look back at 10 of the most iconic moments that helped define WNBA All-Star Weekend. RELATED CONTENT: Sandy Brondello’s ‘Protected Species’ Remark Reveals That — Just Like The Rest Of Us — Black Women In The WNBA Have No Protection [Op-Ed]

1. Whitney Houston Helps Launch WNBA All-Star Weekend (1999) The WNBA wanted its very first All-Star Game to feel like a major sporting event, and it accomplished exactly that by bringing in one of the biggest stars on the planet. Before the inaugural game tipped off at Madison Square Garden, Whitney Houston delivered a breathtaking rendition of the national anthem that instantly elevated the moment. Pairing one of music’s greatest voices with the league’s brightest stars sent a clear message that the WNBA belonged on one of sports’ biggest stages, making Houston’s performance one of the most memorable in All-Star history.

2. Lisa Leslie Becomes The First WNBA All-Star MVP (1999) It was only fitting that one of the faces of the young league would become its first All-Star Game MVP. Lisa Leslie finished with 18 points and nine rebounds to lead the West to a 79-61 victory while showcasing the dominance that made her one of the biggest stars in women’s basketball. Leslie’s performance helped establish the standard for future All-Star Games and remains one of the defining moments from the league’s early years.

3. Nikki Teasley Makes The Most Of A Last-Minute Opportunity (2003) Sometimes all a player needs is a chance. After Lisa Leslie was forced to miss the 2003 All-Star Game because of injury, Los Angeles Sparks guard Nikki Teasley stepped into the spotlight and delivered one of the greatest surprise performances in event history. Tesaley scored 14 points while dishing out a then All-Star Game record 11 assists to earn MVP honors, proving that preparation can meet opportunity on the biggest stage.

4. Five Connecticut Sun Players Make The 2006 All-Star Game The Connecticut Sun weren’t just one of WNBA’s best teams in 2006 — they practically became the All-Star Game. With Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Katie Douglas, Nykesha Sales, Margo Dydek and Lindsay Whalen all earning All-Star selections, Connecticut became the first teams in league history to send five players to the same All-Star Game. The achievement highlighted just how dominant the Sun had become and remains one of the most impressive team accomplishments in All-Star history.

5. Candace Parker Announces Herself With A Historic Return (2013) Candace Parker had already cemented herself as one of the league’s biggest stars, but her 2013 All-Star performance reminded everyone exactly why. Returning after missing the previous year’s festivities because of injury, Parker scored 23 points to set what was then the record for most points by a player in her first All-Star appearance while taking home MVP honors. It was another reminder that whenever the lights are brightest, Parker has a knack for delivering memorable performances.

6. Shoni Schimmel Becomes The First Rookie To Win All-Star MVP (2014) Even before Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers ushered in the WNBA’s latest rookie boom, Shoni Schimmel proved a first-year player could steal the show on All-Star Weekend. The Atlanta Dream guard caught fire in Phoenix, scoring 29 points while knocking down eight three-pointers to become the first rookie in league history to win All-Star Game MVP. Between her dazzling shooting display and overwhelming fan support, Schimmel’s breakout performance remains one of the most beloved moments in All-Star history and showcased just how impactful fan voting can be.

7. Erica Wheeler Makes History As The First Undrafted All-Star MVP Few All-Star performances have been as inspiring as Erica Wheeler’s in Las Vegas. After going undrafted and fighting her way into the league, the Indiana Fever guard erupted for 25 points and seven assists to earn All-Star MVP honors, becoming the first undrafted player ever to receive the award.Wheeler’s emotional postgame interview, where she reflected on the sacrifices and obstacles she overcame to reach that stage, made the moment even more unforgettable and turned one of the league’s best feel-good stories into All-Star history.

8. The WNBA Unites For Brittney Griner (2022) The 2022 All-Star Game became about something much bigger than basketball. With Brittney Griner still wrongfully detained in Russia, every player returned from halftime wearing Griner’s No. 42 jersey in a powerful display of solidarity after also honoring her throughout the weekend. The emotional tribute reminded everyone that, while competition defines All-Star Weekend, the sisterhood that exists throughout the WNBA often shines even brighter. It remains one of the most meaningful moments the event has ever produced.

9. Sylvia Fowles Punctuates Her Farewell With One Last Dunk (2022) There was no better way for Sylvia Fowles to say goodbye to the All-Star stage than with a dunk. Playing in the final All-Star Game of her Hall of Fame-worthy career, Fowles threw down a breakaway slam that brought the Chicago crowd to its feet and instantly became one of the defining images of the weekend. It was vintage “Syl” — equal parts dominant, joyful and entertaining — and the perfect sendoff for one of the greatest centers the WNBA has ever seen.

10. Napheesa Collier Sets A New All-Star Scoring Record (2025) Records are made to br broken, and Napheesa Collier did exactly that in Indianapolis. Serving as a team captain for the first time, Collier poured in an All-Star Game record 36 points to lead Team Collier to a 151-131 victory while earning MVP honors. The performance surpassed the previous scoring record and further cemented Collier’s palce among the game’s elite, giving fans one of the greatets individual performances All-Star Weekend has ever seen. As the WNBA continues its meteoric rise, Collier’s historic night feels like the beginning of a new generation of iconic All-Star moments.