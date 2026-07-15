Pretty In Pink, Deadly In The Paint — Angel Reese Brings ‘ATL Barbie’ Flair To Her Latest Reebok Signature Sneaker

Source: Angel Reese / Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @reebok.

Basketball star Angel Reese is one of the most vibrant players on the court, already deemed a WNBA All-Star three times over since beginning her pro career back in 2024.

As she ushers into the signature shoe lane courtesy of Reebok, a new colorway will soon be hitting shelves that not only reflects how bright her future is but also pays tribute to her adapted nickname since joining the Atlanta Dream roster.

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Reebok

Dubbed the “ATL Barbie” by adoring fans, Reese chose to match the design for her debut basketball shoe, the Angel Reese 1, in a fitting hue described as “Expressive Pink.”

The silhouette packs a simple design with intricate detailing, the upper constructed from a synthetic exoskeleton with textile underlays. The bright coloway takes over majority of the visible surface, save for logo branding on the tongue, side panels and an ERS Lite Supercritical sockliner insole all in black.