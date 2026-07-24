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Black Woman Charged After Newborn Found In Dumpster

‘May This Baby Be At Peace’ — Detroit Mom Charged After Newborn’s Body Was Found In Dumpster

Daysiana Lachell Powell, a 31-year-old mother from Detroit, has been charged in connection with the death of her newborn son, according to authorities.

Published on July 24, 2026
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Daysiana Lachell Powell, Daysiana Lachell Powell charged
Source: Credit : Detroit Police Department / Daysiana Lachell Powell

Daysiana Lachell Powell, a 31-year-old Detroit woman, has been charged in connection with the death of her newborn son, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Officials say Powell is accused of concealing the death of her newborn son and failing to notify authorities.

Daysiana Lachell Powell charged: What happened?

According to prosecutors, at approximately 10:55 a.m. on July 8, 2026, Detroit police officers responded to a residence in the 11300 block of East Seven Mile Road for a report of an unknown circumstance. When officers arrived, they discovered a blue tote inside a dumpster containing the severely decomposed body of an infant wrapped in a white sheet. Investigators later identified the child as Powell’s newborn son.

RELATED CONTENT: This 31-Year-Old Georgia Woman Took An Abortion Pill — Now She’s Facing Murder Charges

Prosecutors allege Powell concealed the infant’s death and never reported it to law enforcement. Following an investigation by the Detroit Police Department, Powell was arrested on July 10, 2026. Authorities said additional facts and evidence are expected to be presented during the preliminary examination.

Powell has been charged with one count of concealing the death of an individual, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

“It is hard to put into words the abject sadness of this case. The alleged actions of this defendant will haunt everyone involved for a very long time. May this baby have a proper final resting place and be in peace,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Daysiana Lachell Powell has been charged, but what’s next?

Powell was arraigned on July 13, 2026, in 36th District Court before Magistrate Delphia Burton, where she was issued a $50,000 personal bond. A probable cause conference was scheduled for July 21, 2026, followed by a preliminary examination on July 28, 2026, before Judge Shawn Jacque.

RELATED CONTENT: Kansas City Mother Charged For Allegedly Placing 1-Month-Old Baby In Oven During Nap Time

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