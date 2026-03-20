This 31-Year-Old Georgia Woman Took An Abortion Pill — Now She’s Facing Murder Charges

Courtesy of Camden County Jail

Alexia Moore, a 31-year-old mother from Georgia is facing a murder charge after police say she allegedly took misoprostol to end a pregnancy, an accusation that could place her case among the first of its kind in the state since a strict abortion law was passed in 2019.

Authorities in Kingsland allege that Alexia Moore was more than six weeks pregnant at the time, citing medical staff observations “based on the medical staff’s knowledge that the baby had a beating heart and was struggling to breathe,” according to an arrest warrant obtained by AP News.

The charge has drawn sharp criticism from advocates. “No one should be criminalized for having an abortion,” Dana Sussman, senior vice president of Pregnancy Justice, said in a statement, describing Moore’s situation as “an unprecedented murder charge for an alleged abortion.”

RELATED CONTENT: 2 Black Women Are Dead After Denied Miscarriage Care — Families Say Texas’ Abortion Ban Is To Blame

Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Court documents state that Moore went to a Camden County hospital on Dec. 30 complaining of abdominal pain. According to the warrant, she told medical staff she had taken misoprostol, commonly used to induce abortions, as well as the opioid oxycodon. The fetus was delivered at the hospital and survived for approximately an hour, the warrant claims. Court records obtained by 11Alive noted that Moore “was estimated at 22-24 weeks along.”

At the time, a police investigator wrote that Moore allegedly told hospital staff: “I know my infant is suffering, because I am the one who did the abortion. I want her to die.”

Local outlet The Current reported that a security guard at Southeast Georgia Health System’s St. Marys hospital, where Moore was treated, contacted law enforcement after staff suspected she had attempted to terminate the pregnancy. A friend who arrived at the hospital that day also told police Moore had taken misoprostol and pain medication, according to the report.

Camden County Sheriff Kevin Chaney said the hospital regularly shares information with law enforcement.

“They’re law enforcement at the hospital, so they’re not just security officers. They’re actually sworn peace officers in the state of Georgia. And plus your mandated reports and stuff like that. Along those lines, we share information constantly,” explained Chaney.

The Current noted that Kingsland police allegedly “recovered a blue medicine bottle labeled with Alexia Moore’s name and misoprostol, with a fill date of Nov. 20, 2025. The bottle lacked a physician’s name, a pharmacy’s name, or any warning labels,” leading officials to believe she had purchased the medication online.

Georgia’s Living Infants Fairness and Equality Act has made abortion access and reproductive care difficult for women like Moore.

The case highlights the legal tension surrounding Georgia’s Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, which bans most abortions once cardiac activity is detected, typically around six weeks into pregnancy, often before many women realize they are pregnant.

Source: Natalie Behring / Getty

Moore has been held in Camden County jail since March 4 on charges of murder and illegal drug possession, according to online records. A warrant affidavit obtained by 11Alive, claims she “unlawfully and with malice aforethought caused the death of Baby Girl Moore, a human being who was born alive and survived for one hour.”

Family say Moore is an “excellent mother.”

But family members say malice was not at the heart of Moore’s complicated story. According to The Current, Moore is a 31-year-old U.S. Army veteran and mother of two from Kingsland. Her mother, Edith Moore, a local pastor, spoke out in her defense, describing her as an “excellent mother” who believes “her children are her life.”

“She has been a good provider for her children,” Edith Moore said.

The family is now awaiting the next steps. Moore is scheduled for a hearing on Monday, March 23, and prosecutors are expected to decide whether to move forward with an indictment. Her mother is hoping for compassion.

“As a mother, I could say that she’s been a good daughter number one, a good person when it comes to her siblings. She’s a decent person who is caught up in her circumstances,” she said.

Cases like Moore’s are becoming more closely watched nationwide. A 2024 report from Pregnancy Justice found that at least 210 women across the U.S. faced criminal charges related to their pregnancies in the year following the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, more than in any previous 12-month period tracked by the group. Many of those cases involved alleged substance use during pregnancy.

RELATED CONTENT: Why No Woman— ‘Real Housewife’ Or Not—Should Be Shamed For Having An Abortion