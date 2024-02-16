MadameNoire Featured Video

Mariah Thomas, a 26-year-old mother from Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged for allegedly placing her 1-month-old baby in an oven, causing the infant’s death.

According to a redacted probable cause statement issued by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, on Feb. 9, Police officers were called to Thomas’ home at around 1:30 p.m. after they received a report about a non-breathing infant. Upon arrival, officials observed apparent burn wounds on the baby’s body. The Kansas City Department arrived later and declared the infant, a baby girl, dead at the scene. ABC News noted that the incident happened near the Manheim Park neighborhood of Kansas City.

When officers asked Thomas what happened, she allegedly told them that she went to put the child down for a nap but “accidentally” placed her in the oven instead. A family member who was at the scene before authorities arrived claimed they could smell smoke coming from inside the house when they arrived at the home. The relative found the 1-month-old baby lying in the crib deceased.

On Feb. 10, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced that Thomas was charged for the incident. She’s facing a Class A felony for endangering the welfare of a child in the first-degree, death of a child.

At the time of the decision, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker issued a statement that read, “We appreciate all first responders who worked this scene and the prosecutors who went to the scene in order to issue these charges. We acknowledge the gruesome nature of this tragedy and our hearts are weighted by the loss of this precious life. We trust the criminal justice system to respond appropriately to these awful circumstances.”

Social media users react to the incident.

On Feb. 13, Thomas attended a hearing where a judge set her cash bond at $200,000, KCTV News reported. She was ordered not to contact any witnesses connected to the case if she posts bond. The 26-year-old mother must also complete a mental health evaluation and take medication if prescribed.

Social media users are shocked by the harrowing story. They pondered if Thomas was going through postpartum psychosis, a mental health condition that can impact a person’s sense of reality after giving birth, according to the Cleveland Clinic. People who suffer with postpartum psychosis can experience intense hallucinations, delusions, paranoia or may attempt to harm themselves or their newborn. According to the NIH, the condition affects 1-2 per 1,000 women.

