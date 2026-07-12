The Carters Kick Off Night 1 Of Jay-Z 30 Concert Series
The Carters Kick Off Night 1 Of Jay-Z 30 Concert Series — Beyoncé Bops To ‘Can’t Knock The Hustle,’ Blue Ivy Plays Piano, & More History-Making Highlights
Opening night for Jay-Z‘s three-night stint at Yankee Stadium is underway. Thousands of fans have descended upon the Bronx for the concert of the decade. The three-day event celebrates his debut album ‘Reasonable Doubt,’ and on Saturday, he’ll celebrate the 25th anniversary of ‘The Blueprint.’ And the final day is dubbed “Extra Innings.” Jay-Z 30 has taken over NYC.
From the moment it was announced, fans speculated over what Hov had in store. What’s the setlist? Who will he bring out? Is he going to cut his hair?
The show began around 9:30 pm when visuals displayed on the jumbotrons showed Beyoncé shaving his hair in the unoccupied stands before the show. And then, it wasn’t long before she put all the speculation to rest and appeared on stage.
Keep scrolling for the biggest moments during Jay-Z 30.
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Beyoncé Performs ‘Can’t Knock The Hustle’
With Mary J. Blige in Vegas for her residency, it made sense to bring out another vocalist, but we weren’t expecting Beyoncé. Unlike Roots Picnic when Jay declared she wasn’t working that night, Bey showed up and showed out with the vocals. Bey dazzled in a sparkling pinstripe suit with Capri pants.
Blue Ivy’s Piano Intro To ‘Feelin’ It’
We haven’t even caught our breath from seeing Bey. Then shortly after, Blue Ivy appeared behind a piano for a solo intro to the beloved ‘Feelin’ In.’ The daddy-daughter duo shared a sweet hug at the end of the song.
Jay Goes Back To A Caesar
Beyoncé helped detangle Jay’s wicks and cut his hair. Jay is back to his signature Caesar cut, leaving fans feeling extra nostalgic as they cruise through his classics.
Jay Brings Out Nas
Despite having one of the biggest rap beefs of all time, Jay-Z and Nas made amends and teamed up to perform at Yankee Stadium. We should have known they were cooking up a big surprise when Nas dropped his curated Jay-Z playlist on Tidal earlier today.
The concert is still underway. We’ll keep you updated as moments come in.
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