Caitlin ‘Contusion’ Clark’s Constant Gaslighting Divides The WNBA And Emboldens Racist Attacks on Black Players [Op-Ed]

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty I never expected a black-and-white psychological thriller from 1944 to perfectly describe the current, exhausting state of the WNBA and Caitlin “Contusion” Clark’s antics, but here we are. In the classic film, Gaslight, Gregory Anton systematically manipulates his wife, Paula, into believing she’s losing her mind. He secretly dims their home’s gas lights without telling her, misplaces items only to blame her for being absent-minded for losing them, isolates her, and flatly denies reality as she doubts her own sanity. The movie shows a slow, agonizing psychological erasure where the victim is forced to choose between trusting her own eyes and believing a fabricated narrative deliberately meant to manipulate her and break her down. The story is where the oft-repeated term, gaslighting, originates. RELATED CONTENT: ‘Love To See It!’ Hilton Grand Employee Fired For Calling WNBA Star Chelsea Gray An ‘Ugly A— N—’: 12 Reactions

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin “Contusion” Clark has locked herself into a parallel spiral, constantly gaslighting her fans, the media, and the general public. During this week’s game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Indiana Fever, Contusion Cait drove to the basket and strong-armed Valkyries’ star Kiah Stokes on her way up for a shot. Their legs grazed. Clark fell to the floor, got up and stumbled, then hobbled down the court before recovering to yell at the officials. Referees had called no foul. After Clark angrily shouted at them, two refs issued her warnings. This was a display that one announcer noted would have earned any other player a technical foul in every state in this country. After the game, Contusion Cait used the press conference to gaslight the media and the audience about the play. “She hit me right in the quad. That hurts. The ref can’t miss that,” she said, “Then I have to play with a contusion on my leg the rest of the game. It’s ridiculous. You can’t miss calls like that. [The ref] said I initiated the contact. Which is fine, but you can’t knee me in the leg. Knock me over.”

Clark’s manufactured pain at the hands of countless Black women players follows a historic trope whereby white women falsely claim to have been physically or emotionally harmed by Black people. Those claims traditionally move public opinion, punishment, and political power against whatever Black person is named, regardless of the evidence provided to defend them. The trope is effective because it elevates white distress over observable reality by drawing on a presumption that white women tell the truth and Black people, especially Black women, are inherently guilty, liars, and always the aggressors. By validating Clark’s manufactured white grievances, Republican lawmakers and the league are insulating her from the reality of her declining performance and the physical fragility that has exposed her as incapable of meeting the physical baseline expected of any professional athlete playing in a contact sport like basketball. It’s hard to imagine that Clark and the WNBA can sustain or absorb this volatile and inane trajectory for much longer. The more she spirals, the more her fan base reads that spiral as proof that the league and Black women players drove her to it. This has set the stage for a very public, final act. Because she feels as though she’s been given a get-out-of-jail-free card with the refs, it’s not hard to imagine a scenario where Contusion Cait’s exit comes after she shoves an official and is ejected, choosing afterward never to return to the league. The likelier scenario, though, is that Contusion Cait erupts on the court again, inciting a physical fight, only for the other player(s) to get the better of her in front of a national audience, leading her to announce she’s leaving the league permanently because she doesn’t feel safe. There’s another version of this ending that doesn’t need a televised incident. An announcement that the physical toll and injuries she’s sustained over the years playing basketball are taking her out of the game permanently. This ending would give her and the league a somewhat clean exit. It’s a better alternative than having to confront the reality that haunts them: that their manufactured “face of the league” ultimately didn’t have the talent or work ethic to live up to their expectations. However her exit arrives, the reality at the moment is that what Clark and her fan base want doesn’t fit the rules of professional basketball in any league on this planet. Not to mention, defense without contact isn’t a version of the WNBA even her most loyal fans would find entertaining to watch. At any point, both sides could fix this. Clark could put in the work her game is missing. The league could step up and protect Black women.