Subscribe
Close
Sports

Hilton Employee Fired For Sending WNBA Star Racist Message

‘Love To See It!’ Hilton Grand Employee Fired For Calling WNBA Star Chelsea Gray An ‘Ugly A— N—’: 12 Reactions

A Hilton Grand Vacations employee lost his job after sending a racist slur to Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray.

Published on July 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

A former Hilton Grand Vacations employee is finding out the hard way that racist behavior can cost you more than your reputation—it can cost you your job.

The company confirmed Tuesday that it fired the employee after he allegedly sent a racist direct message to Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray following her team’s lopsided 109-75 loss to the Indiana Fever on Sunday. Gray shared a screenshot of the message on Instagram, revealing that the man had called her a racial slur after the game, ESPN reports.

The screenshot reportedly showed that the man’s message read “You suck a-s ugly a– n—–.”

RELATED CONTENT: The Rise Of WNBA Sneaker Culture — Every Signature Style In History To Slam Dunk Your Shoe Game

Hilton Grand Vacations moved quickly once the message became public.

“The person responsible for posting this information is no longer with the company,” the company said in a statement. “His behavior was in violation of multiple company policies and does not reflect our company’s values in any way.”

While the man apparently believed he could spew racist abuse from behind a keyboard without consequences, his employer clearly disagreed. Instead of waking up to another workday, he woke up unemployed—a reminder that social media isn’t consequence-free.

Gray used the incident to highlight the growing abuse WNBA players continue to face online.

New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces
Chelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces arrives at Michelob ULTRA Arena for a game against the New York Liberty on June 23, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

“People act like we just make this sh-t up,” she wrote on Instagram. “And the audacity to tell us as athletes to ‘shut up and dribble.'”

Unfortunately, Gray’s experience isn’t an isolated incident. Just two weeks earlier, Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas revealed she had received death threats and racist messages after serving a one-game suspension stemming from a physical altercation with Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark. Thomas publicly criticized WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, saying the league has not done enough to protect its players from escalating harassment.

The issue has become serious enough that the WNBA and the players’ union included enhanced security measures, stronger technological support, expanded mental health resources, tougher fan conduct policies and an anti-hate initiative in their new collective bargaining agreement reached earlier this year.

“We’re so concerned about the safety on the court, but time and time again, we’re having people threaten our lives,” Thomas said after the incident. “Leaking addresses out there. Putting crazy pictures that have nothing to do with basketball. It’s really unacceptable. It’s something that needs to change in this league, and I’m just really sick and tired of it.”

Gray’s experience is another reminder that while athletes may be public figures, they are not public punching bags. And for at least one person, racism carried an immediate consequence that extended far beyond a deleted social media account.

See social media’s reaction to the incident below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

RELATED CONTENT: A’ja Wilson Just Set The League On Fire — Here’s What Her Supermax Means For The WNBA

Related Stories

Related Tags

Alyssa Thomas A’ja Wilson Caitlin Clark Cathy Engelbert Chelsea Gray ESPN Ethan Miller Hilton Grand Vacations Indiana Fever Phoenix Mercury WNBA
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

A collage of three red carpet photos from The ESPYS awards show. The images show several celebrities dressed in formal attire posing on the red carpet, including a couple, a group of three, and a couple.

Red Carpet Rundown: These Black Celebrity Couples Brought Love And Style To The 2026 ESPYS

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Two images: (1) Two women in glamorous dresses posing together, (2) A man and woman in formal attire posing on a red carpet, with the man wearing a purple suit and the woman wearing a white dress.

Seen On The Scene: A-Listers, Athletes & Sporty Spouses Sizzle & Slay The 2026 ESPYS

Bossip
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings

The Story Behind Beyoncé’s Crystal Jimmy Choo x Timberland Boots

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Caesars' Superdome - Day 2

Nice Try, Trolls: Brandy Explains Why She Vocal Bible Blasted Body Shamers, Classily Confirms She 'Didn't Appreciate That'

Bossip
Trending
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
Dominique Fils-Aimé Green Press Photo
Music  |  Allison Hazel

Meet Dominique Fils-Aimé, The Haitian-Canadian Star Redefining Jazz For A New Generation: ‘This is My Vision’ [Exclusive]

Comments
Three magazine covers featuring nude or partially nude individuals.
20 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

National Nude Day — From Janet Jackson To Rihanna, 20 Black Celebrities Who Were Stunning Stripped Down

Comments
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comments
A woman in a neon green bikini taking a selfie in front of a white wall.
50 Items
Celebrity  |  Shanique Yates

WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Ladies, 50 Queer Queens Worthy Of Our Women Crush

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close