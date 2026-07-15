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Kamala Harris Slammed For Senator Lindsey Graham Tribute

‘Auntie, We Could Have Just Said ‘RIP” — Kamala Harris Roasted For Tribute To Senator Lindsey Graham

The tribute to the late Senator Lindsey Graham by former Vice President Kamala Harris gained a lot of attention, some of it hostile.

Published on July 15, 2026
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Former Vice President Dick Cheney's Funeral Held At Washington National Cathedral
Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

The sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham early Sunday morning (July 12) shocked many in the federal government. The passing of the conservative Republican from South Carolina elicited a wave of condolences from both sides of the political aisle, including from former Vice President Kamala Harris

Harris sent her condolences on Sunday, in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “I am saddened to learn of the passing of my former colleague, Senator Lindsey Graham. He was full of wit, energy, and charm, and he cared deeply about the Senate and the people of South Carolina. Doug and I are sending our thoughts and our prayers to his friends and loved ones,” she wrote.

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Senate Judiciary Committee POOL
Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Harris and Graham had a somewhat positive relationship upon her arrival in the Senate, calling her “smart” and “talented” and even giving her a fist bump back in 2020 on the Senate floor.

But the staunch ally of President Donald Trump did sour on her, as she became Vice President along with President Joe Biden. “You’re supporting the most radical nominee in the history of American politics… Her fingerprints are all over this disaster. And I can’t take four more years of this crap,” he said of Harris during her presidential campaign in 2024.

Many in the public didn’t agree with Graham receiving glowing tributes online, given his vitriolic attacks on the rights of the LGBTQ+ community as well as his support of Israel to the extent where he called for Israel to go after the Palestinian people. 

Some of those attacked Harris for her post, citing that the gesture was symbolic of why they didn’t vote for her in the 2024 presidential campaign, citing Israel’s war on Gaza, which gained support from the Biden administration. One X user, IrateMaxwell, wrote: “This kind of b—t is why you lost in 2024. More sympathy for war criminals than victims of the genocide your administration enabled.”

Others questioned why Harris opted to say anything, while others understood where she came from but didn’t agree with it. X user Dolly Cyrus summed that sentiment up, writing: Auntie, we could have just said ‘RIP’ and left it at that, we ain’t gotta fantasize who the dead was.”

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Biden administration Dolly Cyrus Gaza Israel Joe Biden Kamala Haris Kamala Harris LGBTQ Lindsey Graham V.P. Kamala Harris Vice President Kamala Harris
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