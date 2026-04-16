Get Ready: The 2026 Power Rising Summit Is Coming To Chicago For A Weekend Of Black Girl Magic With Kamala Harris & More

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Chicago is about to become the epicenter of power, purpose, and possibility. From April 15 to April 19, the Windy City will host the highly anticipated 2026 Power Rising Summit, hosted by Power Rising, an intergenerational network of Black women from various sectors uplifting representation and opportunities for sisters across the globe. The electrifying gathering will bring together hundreds of Black women leaders, organizers, and professionals from across the country. And this year, the spotlight just got even brighter: Former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to take the stage.

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At a time when the nation is navigating a complex mix of economic uncertainty, social transformation, and political tension, this summit arrives with both urgency and intention. It’s not just another conference, it’s a call to action. And at its heart is a powerful truth: Black women are not only meeting the moment, they are shaping it.

The Power Rising Summit lineup also includes Tamika Mallory, ABC News’ Donna Brazile and more.

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Vice President Harris joins a dynamic and influential roster of voices spanning politics, advocacy, business, media, and culture. Attendees can expect to hear from leaders like Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, Congresswomen Lauren Underwood and Robin Kelly, and a host of powerhouse advocates and changemakers including activist Melanie Campbell, Planned Parenthood CEO Alexis McGil Johnson, civil rights activist Tamika Mallory, award-winning commentator Angela Rye, and ABC News correspondent Donna Brazile.

The Summit will also feature voices from across industries, faith leaders, strategists, activists, and artists, like Grammy Award-winning gospel artist Leandria Johnson and media personality Star Jones, all bringing their unique perspectives to the conversation.

This year’s theme is “Rooted and Rising.”

This year’s theme, “Rooted and Rising: Whole Health, Whole Self,” sets the tone for a deeply intentional experience. It’s a celebration of wholeness, recognizing that true power comes from nurturing every part of oneself: physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and financial.

But this isn’t just about reflection, it’s about action.

Through five core pillars, Business & Economic Empowerment; Culture, Community & Society; Education, Technology & Innovation; Health & Wellness; and Political Empowerment, the Summit will tackle pressing issues head-on. From the economic displacement of Black women to the growing impact of artificial intelligence on communities of color, the conversations promise to be as bold as they are necessary.

Attendees will dive into these critical issues through dynamic, thought-provoking panels, including plenaries like The State of Women’s Health and The State of Black Women: Rising for the 75 Million, just a glimpse of the powerful conversations ahead.

More Than a Moment.

What began as a retreat among women of the Congressional Black Caucus has evolved into one of the nation’s premier gatherings of Black women leaders. Power Rising is now a space where grassroots energy meets institutional influence, where ideas turn into strategies, and strategies into movement.

As the Summit unfolds in Chicago, one thing is clear: this is more than an event. It’s a powerful convergence of vision, resilience, and leadership.

Grab your ticket to the 2026 Power Rising Summit here.

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