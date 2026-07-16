Your Edges Deserve A Break, Babe — 5 Low-Tension Hairstyles Serving Scalp-Friendly Glam Without The Damage

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After seasons of slick backs, extra small braids, and ultra-tight ponytails dominating our timelines, more people are giving their scalps a much-needed break. This summer, healthy hair is officially the vibe, and low-tension hairstyles are leading the way. Check out five low-tension hairstyles to try this summer inside.

According to Essence, many textured hair enthusiasts are swapping styles that pull tightly on the scalp for softer looks that prioritize growth, moisture, and overall hair health. The shift comes as more Black women openly discuss dealing with thinning edges, breakage, and traction alopecia caused by repeated tension.

Celebrity hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood — who has styled stars like Issa Rae — told the publication that the goal is simple. Healthy hair should always come first. She points to celebrities including Beyoncé, SZA, Yara Shahidi and Issa as examples of embracing softer, more natural styles that are just as beautiful as high-tension protective looks.

The best part is that low-tension styles are no longer reserved for lazy weekends. They have become polished enough for work, weddings, vacations and nights out.

Here are five styles taking over this summer.

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