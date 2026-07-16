Subscribe
Close
Hair

The 5 Best Low-Tension Summer Hairstyles For Black Women

Your Edges Deserve A Break, Babe — 5 Low-Tension Hairstyles Serving Scalp-Friendly Glam Without The Damage

This summer, healthy hair is officially the vibe. Check out five low tension hairstyles to try this summer inside.

Published on July 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Eccentric teen girl with bantu knots and braces smiling at camera with hands on cheeks in street
Source: Goodboy Picture Company / Getty

After seasons of slick backs, extra small braids, and ultra-tight ponytails dominating our timelines, more people are giving their scalps a much-needed break. This summer, healthy hair is officially the vibe, and low-tension hairstyles are leading the way. Check out five low-tension hairstyles to try this summer inside. 

According to Essence, many textured hair enthusiasts are swapping styles that pull tightly on the scalp for softer looks that prioritize growth, moisture, and overall hair health. The shift comes as more Black women openly discuss dealing with thinning edges, breakage, and traction alopecia caused by repeated tension.

Celebrity hairstylist Felicia Leatherwood — who has styled stars like Issa Rae — told the publication that the goal is simple. Healthy hair should always come first. She points to celebrities including Beyoncé, SZA, Yara Shahidi and Issa as examples of embracing softer, more natural styles that are just as beautiful as high-tension protective looks.

The best part is that low-tension styles are no longer reserved for lazy weekends. They have become polished enough for work, weddings, vacations and nights out.

Here are five styles taking over this summer.

RELATED CONTENT: 5 Reasons Marc Anthony True Professional Strictly Curls Ultimate Blowout Is A Must-Have For The Perfect Silk Press

5 Low-Tension Hairstyles To Try This Summer

1. Twist Outs

A classic for a reason, twist-outs continue to be one of the healthiest ways to wear natural hair. They create volume, showcase curl definition, and place very little stress on the scalp. With the right cream or butter, they can last several days while keeping strands moisturized.

2. Fluffy Natural Curls

Carefree woman relaxing on boat in tropical lagoon in Mauritius
Source: Halfpoint Images / Getty

Big, soft curls are having a major moment. Whether achieved through flexi rods, perm rods, or simply embracing your natural texture, fluffy curls celebrate volume instead of slick perfection while giving the scalp room to breathe.

3. Flat Twists

Flat twists offer the sleek appearance of cornrows without the same amount of pulling. They work beautifully as an everyday style and can also double as a foundation for a defined twist-out once taken down.

4. Mini Twists

Mini twists remain one of the most versatile protective options with minimal tension. Wear them loose, gather them into a bun, clip them back with a claw clip, or style them into updos throughout the week. They require less daily manipulation, which can help reduce breakage.

5. Bantu Knots

Glamour Women Of The Year Awards 2025 - Arrivals
Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

Bantu knots continue to deliver both style and function. Worn as a standalone look or unraveled into a textured knot-out, they minimize constant pulling while protecting the hair from excessive manipulation.

The growing popularity of low-tension styles proves that healthy hair and beautiful hair can absolutely go hand in hand. This season, giving your edges and scalp a little extra grace may be the best beauty trend of all.

RELATED CONTENT: Aunt Jackie’s Expands The Fan-Favorite Curl La La Hair Care Collection With New Products All Under $10 [Exclusive]

Related Tags

Beyoncé black hair Goodboy Picture Company hair haircare hairstyles for black women Yara Shahidi
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

A woman wearing a Yankees cap and crop top stands in a crowd at what appears to be a large outdoor event or concert, with a "JAY-Z" sign visible in the background.

Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls! The Finest, Flyest & Flossiest Shorties, ROC Girlies & More Who Embodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic Yankee Stadium Takeover

Bossip
Three people sitting at a bar, one person smiling and holding a drink.

'The Next Move': Olandria, Jordan Chiles, Cari Champion & More Stars Announced As Guests On Questlove's New Talk Show [Exclusive]

Bossip
Black women fashion and style at the Jay-Z Yankee Stadium residency. Kiki Ayers, Kelly Augustine, Chrysty Gaither

Black Women Put That Ish On For Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Residency

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings

Beyoncé's Custom Crystal Jimmy Choo x Timberland Boots Were Designed By A Black Woman

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
Dominique Fils-Aimé Green Press Photo
Music  |  Allison Hazel

Meet Dominique Fils-Aimé, The Haitian-Canadian Star Redefining Jazz For A New Generation: ‘This is My Vision’ [Exclusive]

Comments
Three magazine covers featuring nude or partially nude individuals.
20 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

National Nude Day — From Janet Jackson To Rihanna, 20 Black Celebrities Who Were Stunning Stripped Down

Comments
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comments
A woman in a neon green bikini taking a selfie in front of a white wall.
50 Items
Celebrity  |  Shanique Yates

WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Ladies, 50 Queer Queens Worthy Of Our Women Crush

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close