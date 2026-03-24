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Aunt Jackie's Expands Its Fan-Favorite Collection [Exclusive]

Aunt Jackie’s Expands The Fan-Favorite Curl La La Hair Care Collection With New Products All Under $10 [Exclusive]

True to the formula you already know and love, the expanded line adds key ingredients like Shea Butter, Kalahari Melon, and Cactus Water.

Published on March 24, 2026
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curl la la
Courtesy of FIRST AND LAST PR

It goes without saying: “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Well, Aunt Jackie‘s is trading that phrase in for “if it ain’t broke, let’s expand it.” The beauty brand is expanding its bestselling hair collection, Curl La La, with a new emphasis on moisture and hydration. True to the formula you already love, the expanded line adds a fresh twist on styling with key ingredients like Shea Butter, Kalahari Melon, and Cactus Water.

RELATED CONTENT: Best New Hair Collection: Aunt Jackie’s Curls And Coils Butter Fusions

curl la la
Courtesy of FIRST AND LAST PR

The hair care line, founded in 2012 by Dwan White, has found its way into the homes of Black women across the United States. Built on loyalty and love, the brand is now expanding to create even more diversity within its already large consumer base. Moisture and hydration take center stage as Aunt Jackie’s puts a new spin on its tried and true formulas.

“Each product includes a cutting-edge fusion of Shea Butter, Kalahari Melon, and Cactus Water: a powerhouse trio of next-generation natural hydrators designed to deliver intense moisture, definition, and lasting shine,” the brand says.

curl la la
Courtesy of FIRST AND LAST PR

Dr. Amber Evans, Aunt Jackie’s Head of Research and Development, says the success of the original product made expansion the natural next step. “Curl La La is our best seller. That product has done so well amongst consumers, we wanted to expand that,” Dr. Evans noted. The line grows with four new products: the Foam-a-licious Styling Mousse, Thirst Trap Curl Milk, and Bounce Back Refreshing Serum, alongside a hydrating twist on the staple Defining Curl Custard.

While the new formula delivers additional benefits and the performance consumers already expect from the Curl La La collection, Aunt Jackie’s made sure to keep the price point accessible for their target consumer. Each product comes in under $10, with the Foam-a-licious Styling Mousse, Thirst Trap Curl Milk, and Bounce Back Refreshing Serum all priced at $8.99.

curl la la
Courtesy of FIRST AND LAST PR

Dr. Evans spoke to the challenge of developing an innovative, results-driven product without passing the cost on to consumers. “Formulating to balance performance and value cost was one of the challenges we faced. When you think of a gel or a mousse, you need that performance in terms of hold, but you want it to balance out with the negatives of performance, such as flaking, or too crunchy or dry of a feeling,” she explained.

With chemists like Dr. Evans leading the charge, Aunt Jackie’s is well on its way to delivering another cosmetic hit for natural hair. The Curl La La expansion is available at retailers across the U.S. and online via Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

curl la la
Courtesy of FIRST AND LAST PR

RELATED CONTENT: Biggest Hair Trends Of 2026—From Ghost Layers To Color Drenching, These Styles Are Taking Over Salons

Related Tags

black hair black hair care black hair care line black hair care products curly hair hair hair care hair care products

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