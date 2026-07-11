ADHD Testing Could Change Black Women’s Lives — So Why Are So Many Still Being Told They’re Too Emotional Or Too Much?

Source: Anastasiia Havrysh / Getty For years, many Black women have struggled with feeling overwhelmed, forgetful, disorganized, or mentally exhausted without realizing there could be an underlying reason. Instead of receiving an ADHD diagnosis, they’re often told they have anxiety, depression, or are simply under too much stress. Experts say this pattern has led to thousands of missed diagnoses, and it’s bringing more attention to ADHD in Black women and the unique challenges they face when seeking answers. Thankfully, more resources are becoming available that could help our queens get better answers and faster diagnoses. What is ADHD? According to NIH Medline Plus Magazine, ADHD stands for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. It is a chronic neurodevelopmental condition that affects the brain’s executive functions. Symptoms include persistent patterns of inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity, which can significantly impact daily functioning, work, school, and relationships. Nearly 15. 5 million people struggle with this condition, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Although awareness of ADHD has grown significantly in recent years, thanks in part to social media, mental health advocates, and patients sharing their experiences, researchers say the healthcare system has been slower to recognize how the condition can look different in Black women. As a result, many spend years or even decades searching for the right diagnosis. RELATED CONTENT: The Truth About ADHD—How Building Better Habits Helped Me And Other Black Women

ADHD in Black Women: Under-researched and overlooked. Source: Liubomyr Vorona / Getty One of the biggest reasons ADHD in Black women is overlooked is that most of the early research on ADHD focused almost entirely on young white boys. Because of this, many of the diagnostic tools doctors still use today were built around symptoms that are more common in boys, such as hyperactivity and impulsive behavior. In fact, there are little to no studies conducted specifically on how the disorder impacts Black women. In fact, a 2024 study found that white people were 26% more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD, while Black people were 61% less likely to receive “a conduct disorder diagnosis,” noted Healthy Women, which is a psychiatric diagnosis. Women, especially Black women, are more likely to experience the inattentive form of ADHD, which can be much harder to recognize, according to Zeam Health. The inattentive form of the disorder can make symptoms hard to spot and lead to slower diagnoses. “A boy who can’t sit still draws concern. A girl who quietly stares out the window is simply seen as dreamy or shy. This mismatch in visibility is one major reason ADHD in women goes unrecognized, ” Zeam Health notes. “It doesn’t stop in childhood. A 2020 expert consensus confirmed that girls are far less likely to be referred for ADHD testing unless their symptoms are extreme. Many learn early on to compensate by over-preparing, people-pleasing, and hiding the struggle, which only makes them harder to identify later,” the outlet added. Instead of being constantly on the go, ADHD symptoms in Black women may include chronic forgetfulness, difficulty staying organized, trouble focusing during conversations, losing track of time, procrastination, emotional overwhelm, racing thoughts, and feeling mentally exhausted from trying to keep everything together. Many women become experts at masking these struggles, making it even harder for family members, teachers, and healthcare providers to recognize what’s really happening.