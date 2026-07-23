National Gorgeous Grandma Day — 20 Celebrity GILFs Giving The Next Generation A Run For Their Money

Source: Bernice Burgos/IG:@realberniceburgos, Source: Keenya Young/IG:@ms.yung305, Source: Evelyn Lozada/IG:@evelynlozada Did you know there’s a day that celebrates gorgeous grandmas? Yup, Gorgeous Grandma Day falls on July 23 and is for every older woman who embraces their age. The holiday was started by a woman named Alice Solomon, who graduated from Wellesley College at age 50. Though that should’ve been a time for celebration, Solomon noticed that society treated women her age and older as if they were irrelevant or simply grannies. To reverse the negative connotation society placed on what it means to be a grandma, she decided to create Gorgeous Grandma Day for women who embrace their beauty and age. We chose 20 grandmas who we also thought were baddies, gorgeous, and breaking the normal “granny” physical stereotypes by accepting and flaunting their beauty. RELATED CONTENT: Bernice Burgos On Being A Grandmother At 39 And The Shaming That Comes With Being A Sexy One 1. Tina Knowles, 72 Okay now Ms. Tina Knowles! Don’t hurt em in this Jean Paul Gaultier dress. Most people know that Ms. Knowles has four grandchildren: one by Solange, and the other three are by Beyoncé.

2. Bernice Burgos, 46 Can you believe that Ms. Bernice Burgos is somebody’s actual grandmother, because we sure can’t! She actually became a grandma in her late 30s when her daughter, Ashley, got pregnant in 2017.

3. Keenya Young, 48 Oh, you thought this was Yung Miami aka Caresha’s sister? No ma’am, this is her mom honey, and she is BADDDDD! She has at least two grandkids from Caresha.

4. Diane Thompkins Williams, 68 Porsha Williams’ mom is quite the smokeshow! Now we see where Porsha gets it. She’s the grandmother to Porsha’s daughter Pilar “PJ” McKinley.

5. Nikki Taylor, 56 If you think Teyana Taylor’s daughters look like her, you really need to look at her mom, Nikki Taylor. That’s who she got her good looks from. She has at least two grandkids from Teyana.

5. Marjorie Harvey, 61 Marjorie Harvey is definitely a bad mama jama. She and Steve Harvey have a blended family of children and are grandparents to several grandchildren.

6. Clara Almánzar, 60 Cardi B’s momma looks absolutely stunning with this denim ensemble and brown hair! And she’s the grandmother to Cardi’s four children.

7. Evelyn Lozada, 50 Evelyn Lozado doesn’t seem to be aging one bit since we first met her on Basketball Wives! She is a grandmother to her grandson Blaze, whom her daughter Shaniece Hairston welcomed with The Game.

8. Kiya Cole, 51 Bet you didn’t guess that this was Skai Jackson’s mom! Now we see where Skai gets her beauty from. Her name is Kiya Cole and she has one grandson that Skai birthed in 2025.

9. Chilli, 55 Does Chilli look like she has a 29-year-old son and a 2-year-old granddaughter? She sure doesn’t, but she in fact does.

10. Emily B., 43 Emily B. has two grandkids from her eldest daughter Taina Williams. She has three other children outside of Taina.

11. Garcelle Beauvais, 59 Garcelle Beauvais hasn’t aged since her Jamie Foxx Show days. She has a granddaughter and a grandson, by her son, Oliver Saunders.

12. LisaRaye McCoy, 58 Source: Leon Bennett / Getty It’s no secret that LisaRaye McCoy has been fine since forever. It’ll be 30 years soon since The Players Club came out, and she still looks just as good! She became a grandmother in 2016 when her daughter, Kai Morae, gave birth to a baby girl.

13. Stacia Mac, 46 Can we get a round of applause for rapper Polo G’s mom!? This is one beautiful lady and yes she is a grandmother too. Polo G has one son and may be expecting another child soon.

14. Heather Carmilla Joseph, 52 21 Savage’s mom Heather Carmilla Joseph is another stunner. She is grandmother to his three sons and his new baby girl – the latter, whom he had with rapper Latto.

15. Momma Dee, 62 Momma Dee is the beautiful but no-nonsense mother to Scrappy, who has children with Erica Dixon, Bambi, and Shakira Hardy.

16. Adrienne Banfield Norris, 72 If you watched Red Table Talk, then you know Jada Pinkett Smith’s mom, Adrienne Banfield Norris, who is the grandmother of Jaden and Willow Smith.

17. Sonya Curry, 60 From her last name, you can probably guess who Sonya Curry’s children are. She’s the mother of NBA stars Stephen and Seth Curry, and daughter Sydel Curry. All three of them have children.

18. Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, 44 Good googly moogly… Judy Dupart has got hips for days. Not only is she Da Brat’s wife, but she’s also a grandmommy to her daughter’s child, Kenzie.

19. Kanika McNeiil, Serayah’s mom Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty Most of us know that Serayah had her baby with Joey Bada$$ last year, but did you know that this is her mom, Kanika McNeiil, here on the right!?