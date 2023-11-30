Tales From TikTok: Grandmother Of 47 Gets Makeover From Atlanta Glam Squad After Heartbreaking Video

Comedian-actress Josey James was blessed by Jazminne — aka the “Target Lady” — and the latter’s team after going viral on TikTok over her lovelorn heartache.

In a clip Josey posted on Oct. 29, the heartbroken woman tearfully said, “I’m so fucking tired of being alone. I’m so tired of trying to find love. I might not be pretty to somebody, but goddam, I’m pretty to me… I don’t understand why the fuck I’m still living… I just wanna be somebody’s girlfriend, somebody’s wife, somebody’s something.”

Jazminne’s gone viral in her own right for slaying wig installs on everyday people in the middle of an Atlanta-based Target. With a passion for beautifying and helping boost others’ confidence, the 25-year-old fairy godmother said in a Nov. 20 TikTok that Josey was nominated countless times to get a makeover.

Jazminne added in a separate TikTok posted by a loved one that Josey’s video saddened her and her team. The Beauty Therapy with Jazminne host said her glam squad immediately knew they had to renew the matriarch’s spirit. The beauticians took action by traveling to South Carolina and giving the dejected lover an affirmations-filled emotional and physical transformation.

The team took out Josey’s braids and installed a purplish-red, shoulder-length lace front wig that was flat ironed and styled. The lady of the day also got her nails polished in a cute hot pink shade.

Josey beamed in the face of the camera as she modeled and posed her new outfit — a black top with a drop chain pearl necklace and light wash denim jeans. Jazminne and her team hyped the dolled-up beauty up by yelling, “Go girl!” and “You look great!”

The 25-year-old dogooder also spoke life into Josey with a powerful word. The makeover gifting queen reminded the mother of 6 — who is a grandmother of 47 — that she can receive love everywhere she goes.

“God put us all in this room with you right now to let you feel loved,” Jazminne said. “‘Cause not only can you be loved by a man — you can be loved by yourself, you can be loved by strangers, you can be loved by everybody.”

Since the makeover, Josey’s posted her own footage from the restorative day of pampering. She also shared a post where she gushed over her new look.

“Y’all see me? Y’all see me. Looking gorgeous, as I should,” she said while playing with her new hairdo in a Nov. 16 video. “Y’all, not only do I look good — I really do… Back then, you didn’t want me, [well] don’t want me now!” she confidently flexed.

Jazminne isn’t the only online netizen who made an effort to bring Josey out from underneath her heavy loneliness.

Many TikTok users wrote encouraging and uplifting messages underneath the woman’s vulnerable Oct. 29 post.

“Don’t give up baby. This makes my whole heart hurt.” “Don’t cry, God is gonna send him. Be patient” “Don’t cry mama! As long as you have life, you have hope!” “Head up queen.” “I love you sis.”

RELATED CONTENT: “Celebrity Stylist J. Wright Gives Woman Who Was Jumped In Ohio Salon A Fabulous Makeover”