Monaleo Details Health Crisis That Nearly Killed Her
‘I Lost Half My Reproductive System At 24’ — Monaleo Gets Candid About The Medical Crisis That Nearly Killed Her
Monaleo is getting candid about the health hardship that nearly cost her life.
Looking back on a tumultuous year, the 25-year-old rapper revealed that complications from Polycystic ovary syndrome resulted in emergency surgery in the loss of an ovary and a Fallopian tube, forcing her to exit the final leg of her Who Did the Body? Tour.
“really be sitting back like damn i really could’ve died this year,” she said in a post on X. “i really had to yell in agony for that hospital to take me serious. i really sat with an ovarian torsion for over 12 hours . i really lost half my reproductive system at 24 . and could lose the other half . so many complications. so many hormone changes. i don’t even feel like myself . i’m blessed don’t mean to sound ungrateful but today is hard . i feel tired . hope any other person struggling with pmos/pcos is getting the help they need. you are not alone on your journey. hugs from your cyster.”
RELATED CONTENT: ‘Listen To Your Body!’—Monaleo Cancels Tour Dates After Emergency Surgery That Removed An Ovary & Fallopian Tube
The “Putting Ya Dine” rapper has been transparent about her struggles in the hope that more women understand the seriousness of checking in with their reproductive health. And while her story ended relatively well, the medical industry still has a long road to travel to properly diagnose, treat, and prevent grave complications from PCOS.
This isn’t the first time Monaleo has used her platform to educate and inspire. In 2023, she started the ” Stay One More Day” foundation, an organization that seeks to destigmatize conversations about mental health. After sharing her own struggles with suicidal ideation and how she pulled herself out of deep depression, Monaleo has taken every opportunity to help others understand that the light will peek through the darkness again.
In 2025, Monaleo tied the knot with rapper Stunna in a now-viral “everything pinka” ceremony. The pair also welcomed a child in 2024. Sending good vibes to our girl, Monaleo!
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