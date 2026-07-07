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Jalen Brunson's Mom Sandra Brunson Is The Real Knicks MVP

The Real MVP? Meet Jalen Brunson’s Mother Sandra, The Black Woman Who Helped Turn Him Into A NBA Champion

For the mother of two, who put positive affirmations on the family's fridge during Jalen's sophomore year of high school, Sandra is equally elated by her son's victory.

Published on July 7, 2026
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Four people, three men and one woman, posing together and holding up NBA championship trophies.
Source: Jalen Brunson and Sandra M. Brunson. / Screenshot courtesy of Sandra M. Brunson LinkedIn.

As the age-old adage goes, “Behind every great man, there’s a great woman.” And that proverb is especially true for Black men. Just ask our former forever President Barack Obama. Ask Jay-Z. Ask Denzel Washington. Hell, even Jamie Foxx has credited Black women with being his backbone and support system during life’s most trying times. For New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson, the sistah behind his success has always been his mother, Sandra Brunson.

“I told him, as a leader, he has to understand that everyone has a job to do. And every one of his teammates has to feel comfortable in their role and believe in their role, no matter what it is,” Sandra recently told CBS Mornings of her son.

The 29-year-old three-time NBA All-Star did not just understand the assignment; he aced it, leading the motley crew of underdogs to the 2026 NBA Champions. The Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the NBA Finals to win their first title since 1973. Scoring a whopping 45 points in Game 5, the 6’2″ tall guard helped his team bounce back from a 16-point deficit to win 94-90.

2026 NBA Finals - Game Five
Jalen Brunson, No. 11 of the New York Knicks, drives to the basket against Victor Wembanyama, No. 1 of the San Antonio Spurs, during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas.  (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

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2026 NBA Finals - Game Five
Jalen Brunson, No. 11 of the New York Knicks, lifts the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy after defeating the San Antonio Spurs in Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 13, 2026, in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images)

Adding salt to the wound, the kings of clutch beat the Spurs on their home court at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, which was the ultimate payback for the Knicks’ heartbreaking 1999 NBA Finals loss to the Spurs at Madison Square Garden. Jalen spearheaded his team to finally end a long-standing rivalry between the two franchises and lift the legendary “Knicks Curse,” so it’s no surprise that he was named Finals MVP.

“I have no words,” he said during the on-court celebration. “It’s everything I ever dreamed of.”

For the mother of two, who put positive affirmations on the family’s kitchen refrigerator, and taped devotionals to her son’s bathroom mirror, or slipped them in his lunch bag, during his sophomore year of high school, surely, Sandra is equally elated by her son’s victory.

New York Knicks 2026 NBA Championship Parade
Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks rides on a float with his family during the New York Knicks 2026 Championship Parade and Ceremony on June 18, 2026, in New York City, New York. The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs in five games to win their first NBA Championship in 53 years. (Photo by Wang Fan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images)

A former athlete herself, Sandra was a Division I volleyball player, as well as a teammate and roommate of Kobe Bryant’s sister, Sharia Bryant, at Temple University, where she met her husband and Jalen’s father, Rick Brunson. So, she understands the immense pressure of competing in elite sports and tries her best to bring groundedness and calm to her son with thoughtful gestures like texting him before every game.

“To give him some words of encouragement, to put what he’s doing in perspective, you know?” Sandra, 72, explained on CBS Mornings. “It’s a big game, but it’s not the end of the world. It’s basketball.”

But don’t let the assistant coach on the Knicks bench—who happens to be her husband of 30 years—hear that. Rick played collegiate basketball at Temple and went on to play in the NBA for the New York Knicks. Incidentally, he was on the team when they made it to the finals in 1999. So, let’s just call that a little splash of hot sauce on that wound mentioned previously.

NY Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson with his son Jalen Brunson
Rick Brunson talking with his son Jalen Brunson in the 3rd quarter while playing the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden in New York City, April 23, 2023. (Photo by J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images)

At the 2018 NBA draft, Jalen was picked 33rd by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round. But instead of viewing that as a shortcoming, Sandra used her son’s milestone as a stepping stone on her own professional path, establishing the Second Round Foundation, a nonprofit corporation with a mission to “empower young people to determine their own success, regardless of background or circumstance.”

“The foundation was born out of Jalen’s journey,” said Sandra of the all-volunteer organization she co-founded in 2022. “The 33rd pick is in the second round. I wanted him to understand that just because he wasn’t viewed as a Top 10 pick in the NBA didn’t mean that he couldn’t succeed.”

"My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay" Premiere - 2025 Tribeca Festival
L–R: Rick Brunson, Erica Brunson, Sandra Brunson, Alison Marks, and Jalen Brunson attend the “My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay” Premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at Carnegie Hall on June 13, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Before taking on the role of the foundation’s Chief Financial Officer, Sandra, a native New Yorker born to Jamaican parents from St. Ann and Mandeville, worked in corporate and litigation law for 30 years.

“The fastest way that we can have an impact is to go to schools where children and families need resources,” she told CBS. “We’re small, and we’re growing.”

Check out Sandra Brunson’s full interview on CBS Mornings below.

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Related Tags

1999 NBA Finals 2026 NBA Champions 2026 NBA Finals Alison Marks Dallas Mavericks Erica Brunson Finals MVP Jalen Brunson jamaica Jamaican Jamie Foxx Jay-Z Madison Square Garden Mandeville Mariska Hargitay NBA NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award trophy New York City, New York New York Knicks New York Knicks 2026 Championship Parade and Ceremony President Barack Obama Rick Brunson San Antonio Spurs San Antonio, Texas Sandra Brunson Sandra M. Brunson Second Round Foundation Sharia Bryant Spurs St. Ann Temple University Tribeca Festival Victor Wembanyama
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