More Than A Conference — Inside The Run The World Expo 2026, Where Black Women Came To Build, Heal & Lead

Source: Photos:@Darrentalent (photographer) / Run The World Expo 2026 – Women In Power Collective Founder Kadeisha Placide poses with attendees during Wellness Day at CycleBar Nomad on June 26, 2026.

The Run The World Expo 2026 made its highly anticipated return to New York City from June 22–27, transforming the city into a vibrant hub for networking, wellness, entrepreneurship, and community. Now in its fifth year, the signature experience, hosted by the Women In Power Collective, has grown into much more than a conference, it’s a movement dedicated to intentional living, meaningful connections, and redefining what leadership looks like. MadameNoire was on the ground for the second consecutive year, capturing every inspiring moment.

RELATED CONTENT: How Run The World Summit Founder Kadeisha Placide Is Helping Women Entrepreneurs Heal, Rest And Reclaim Their Power

The week of programming kicked off on June 22 with the Run The World Expo in partnership with JPMorgan Chase, where attendees explored conversations centered on financial wellness, generational wealth, and building lasting legacies. The event set the tone for a week designed to empower ambitious professionals with the tools and relationships needed to thrive.

MadameNoire’s Managing Editor Danica Daniel hosted the second annual Opening Ceremony fireside chat alongside Run The World founder Kadeisha Placide.

Source: Photos:@Darrentalent (photographer) / Kadeisha Placide and MadameNoire’s Managing Editor Danica Daniel in conversation at the Run The World Expo 2026 Opening Ceremony on June 25, 2026.

The excitement reached another level on June 25 during the second annual Opening Ceremony fireside chat between Women In Power Collective founder Kadeisha Placide and MadameNoire’s Managing Editor Danica Daniel. Throughout the conversation, Placide reflected on the vision behind expanding the event into a citywide experience honing in on the importance of creating opportunities for founders and entrepreneurs to connect, a mission that could be felt throughout every event during the week.

“As a small business owner myself, I think that it’s important to put us in spaces where there’s a multitude of people that can shop and [as a way] to expose your business,” she shared.

Source: Photos:@Darrentalent (photographer / Run The World Expo 2026 Opening Ceremony on June 25.

Attendees gathered at CycleBar Nomad for a fun Wellness Day ahead of the main event to break a sweat and build community.

Source: Photos:@Darrentalent (photographer) / Run The World Expo 2026 – Wellness Day at CycleBar Nomad on June 26, 2026.

That spirit of community flew right into the Expo’s flagship two-day experience, which kicked off with a Wellness Day on June 26. Before diving into powerful conversations, attendees gathered at local cycling facility CycleBar Nomad to start the morning with movement, motivation, and connection. The high-energy cycling class gave guests the opportunity to break a sweat, meet new people, build community and recharge before the weekend’s main event.

“There’s something special about moving your body, kind of breaking the ice before the actual summit day, sweating with people working out, and just letting loose,” Placide told Daniel about the fun event.

Source: Photos:@Darrentalent (photographer )/ Run The World Expo 2026 – Instructor smiles at Wellness Day at CycleBar Nomad on June 26, 2026.

The energy inside the studio proved her point. Riders pushed through the exhilarating workout while cheering one another on, laughing between climbs, and celebrating every milestone together. After class, guests recovered at a wellness recovery lab and hydration station, creating the perfect balance of fitness, self-care, and community.

Source: Photos:@Darrentalent (photographer) / Run The World Expo 2026 – An attendee in motion at Wellness Day at CycleBar Nomad on June 26, 2026.

The Run The World Expo Summit was centered on a full day of thought-provoking conversations, networking, and inspiration.

Source: Photos:@Darrentalent (photographer / Run The World Expo 2026 – Run The World Summit Day on June 27, 2026.

The momentum carried into Sunday as hundreds gathered for the highly anticipated Run the World Expo Summit, a full day of thought-provoking conversations, networking, and inspiration. Leaders across business, wellness, technology, entrepreneurship, culture, and innovation took the stage for engaging panels, a market place for small businesses and fireside chats that challenged attendees to think bigger about the future of work and leadership.

Source: Photos:@Darrentalent (photographer) / Run The World Expo 2026 – The Deandra Craigman market place booth at the Run The World Summit Day on June 27, 2026.

The Expo welcomed hundreds of entrepreneurs, executives, founders, creatives, innovators, wellness leaders, and changemakers through more than a dozen curated experiences built around one central theme: “A Cultural Reset for How We Lead, Work, Create & Live.”

“Our vision has always been bigger than hosting an event,” Placide told MadameNoire during the event. “We wanted to create a movement that reminds people that success should never come at the expense of our health, our humanity, or our relationships. The Run the World Expo is proof that leadership and wellness belong in the same conversation.”

Source: Photos:@Darrentalent (photographer) / Run The World Expo 2026 – Run The World Summit Day on June 27, 2026.

The summit’s conversations tackled timely topics ranging from artificial intelligence and innovation to entrepreneurship, wealth building, creative leadership, and the future of culture. Industry experts challenged attendees to embrace emerging technologies while remaining grounded in purpose, authenticity, and community.

Source: Photos:@Darrentalent (photographer) / Run The World Expo 2026 – attendees play a game at the Run The World Summit Day on June 27, 2026.

Beyond the impressive speaker lineup and packed schedule, one of the Expo’s greatest strengths remained its ability to foster genuine relationships. New business partnerships were formed, careers were elevated, collaborations took shape, and lasting friendships emerged, uplifting the Women In Power Collective’s belief that social capital remains one of the most powerful drivers of personal and professional success.

Source: Photos:@Darrentalent (photographer) / Run The World Expo 2026 – Run The World Summit Day on June 27, 2026.

As the week came to a close, one thing became abundantly clear: Run the World Expo is no longer just an annual event. It has become a growing movement that encourages leaders to build intentionally, prioritize wellness, embrace innovation responsibly, and create a future where professional success and personal well-being can thrive together.

RELATED CONTENT: MadameNoire + Women In Power: Inside The ‘Run The World’ Summit That Recharged, Reconnected And Reminded Us Who We Are