TikTok Star DreamDoll Bri Dead At 21
TikTok Star DreamDoll Bri Dead At 21 After Gunman Opened Fire On Lamborghini In Targeted Attack
TikTok influencer DreamDoll Bri has died after she was reportedly shot while leaving a party in Miramar, Florida, early morning on July 5. The tragic incident was first reported by TMZ and WPLG Local 10.
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TikTok Star DreamDoll Bri Fatally Shot: What Happened?
According to TMZ, DreamDoll Bri, whose real name was Brianna Johnson, was riding in a fluorescent green Lamborghini SUV with two other passengers around 5:30 a.m. when gunfire erupted. Police say the SUV traveled roughly one block before crashing into the driveway of a nearby home.
Surveillance video obtained by WPLG Local 10 captured the frightening moments leading up to the shooting. The footage reportedly shows the Lamborghini stopping at a stop sign before a white sedan pulls alongside the driver’s side. Investigators say the occupants of the sedan then opened fire, striking all three people inside the SUV.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of Southwest 27th Court and Sunshine Boulevard. According to the Miramar Police Department, officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived, they found two men and Bri inside the SUV, all suffering from gunshot wounds.
All three victims were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Sadly, Bri later died from her injuries.
Police are investigating the incident.
Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss told TMZ that investigators are working to determine whether the Lamborghini was being followed before the shooting took place.
“Certainly they targeted this particular car for some reason,” said Moss. “We’re trying to figure out why,” adding that investigators currently have only limited information about the suspect. It appears detectives have developed some profile of the shooter, but they have not yet been able to identify the person responsible.
Who was TikTok star DreamDoll Bri?
DreamDoll Bri had built a loyal following on social media, where she was best known for her viral song “Bend Ova,” which became a popular sound on TikTok. She had amassed more than 370,000 followers on TikTok and another 85,000 followers on Instagram. The influencer had celebrated her 21st birthday just two months ago in May.
Her final TikTok post was shared on July 1, featuring photos of her modeling pieces from the streetwear brand Lost Intricacy. Since news of her death broke, fans have flooded the comments section with heartfelt tributes and messages of disbelief.
“I can’t wrap my head around this,” wrote one torn TikTok user.
Another commented, “Rest up beautiful.”
MadameNoire sends love and light to DreamDoll Bri’s family during this difficult time.
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