Subscribe
Close
Breaking News

TikTok Star DreamDoll Bri Dead At 21

TikTok Star DreamDoll Bri Dead At 21 After Gunman Opened Fire On Lamborghini In Targeted Attack

TikTok star DreamDoll Bri has reportedly died following a shooting incident, shocking her devoted fans online.

Published on July 7, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DreamDoll Bri, DreamDoll Bri Shot, DreamDoll Bri TikTok
Photo courtesy of DreamDoll Bri’s TikTok page.

TikTok influencer DreamDoll Bri has died after she was reportedly shot while leaving a party in Miramar, Florida, early morning on July 5. The tragic incident was first reported by TMZ and WPLG Local 10.

RELATED CONTENT: TikTok Star Girlalala, 21, Tragically Shot Dead — Boyfriend Arrested For Her Murder As City Girls’ JT And More Pay Tribute

TikTok Star DreamDoll Bri Fatally Shot: What Happened?

According to TMZ, DreamDoll Bri, whose real name was Brianna Johnson, was riding in a fluorescent green Lamborghini SUV with two other passengers around 5:30 a.m. when gunfire erupted. Police say the SUV traveled roughly one block before crashing into the driveway of a nearby home.

Surveillance video obtained by WPLG Local 10 captured the frightening moments leading up to the shooting. The footage reportedly shows the Lamborghini stopping at a stop sign before a white sedan pulls alongside the driver’s side. Investigators say the occupants of the sedan then opened fire, striking all three people inside the SUV.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Southwest 27th Court and Sunshine Boulevard. According to the Miramar Police Department, officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived, they found two men and Bri inside the SUV, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three victims were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Sadly, Bri later died from her injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

Miramar Police Chief Delrish Moss told TMZ that investigators are working to determine whether the Lamborghini was being followed before the shooting took place.

“Certainly they targeted this particular car for some reason,” said Moss. “We’re trying to figure out why,” adding that investigators currently have only limited information about the suspect. It appears detectives have developed some profile of the shooter, but they have not yet been able to identify the person responsible.

Who was TikTok star DreamDoll Bri?

DreamDoll Bri had built a loyal following on social media, where she was best known for her viral song “Bend Ova,” which became a popular sound on TikTok. She had amassed more than 370,000 followers on TikTok and another 85,000 followers on Instagram. The influencer had celebrated her 21st birthday just two months ago in May.

Her final TikTok post was shared on July 1, featuring photos of her modeling pieces from the streetwear brand Lost Intricacy. Since news of her death broke, fans have flooded the comments section with heartfelt tributes and messages of disbelief.

“I can’t wrap my head around this,” wrote one torn TikTok user.

Another commented, “Rest up beautiful.”

MadameNoire sends love and light to DreamDoll Bri’s family during this difficult time. 

RELATED CONTENT: TikTok Star Zauria Thomas’ Outfit-Of-The-Day Vid Sparks Controversy Over Texas’ Fiore Cafe

Related Tags

dreamdoll florida shooting
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

CEO Michael Rubin and Camille Fishel All-White 4th Of July Party In The Hamptons

Michael Rubin’s White Party Drew Black Excellence To The Hamptons—And The Fashion Did Not Disappoint

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
2025 Pennsylvania Conference For Women

‘Children of Blood and Bone’ Author Tomi Adeyemi Says She Won’t Watch Film Adaptation & "Officially Separating” From The Project

Bossip
President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium

Donald Trump Calls Nicki Minaj 'So Hot' During Visit To The White House: 'She's A Woman That's Respected By Everybody'

Bossip
2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1

Inside Essence Festival 2026: The Moments That Remind Us Why This Weekend Belongs To Us

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
Dominique Fils-Aimé Green Press Photo
Music  |  Allison Hazel

Meet Dominique Fils-Aimé, The Haitian-Canadian Star Redefining Jazz For A New Generation: ‘This is My Vision’ [Exclusive]

Comments
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comments
Portrait of smiling young couple sitting on bed
14 Items
Relationships  |  Julia Austin

Not Just Sex—14 Signs He’s Not Just Sleeping With You, He’s Falling For You

Comments
2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
4 Items
Opinion  |  Maui Bigelow

Lizzo’s 50-Pound Weight Gain Revelation Exposes The Biggest Lie We’ve Been Told About Veganism [Op-Ed]

Comments
31 Items
Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

A Whole Gallery Of Fine — The 30 Sexiest Black Men Who Dominated 2025

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close