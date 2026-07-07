TikTok Star DreamDoll Bri Dead At 21 After Gunman Opened Fire On Lamborghini In Targeted Attack

Photo courtesy of DreamDoll Bri’s TikTok page. TikTok influencer DreamDoll Bri has died after she was reportedly shot while leaving a party in Miramar, Florida, early morning on July 5. The tragic incident was first reported by TMZ and WPLG Local 10. RELATED CONTENT: TikTok Star Girlalala, 21, Tragically Shot Dead — Boyfriend Arrested For Her Murder As City Girls’ JT And More Pay Tribute TikTok Star DreamDoll Bri Fatally Shot: What Happened? According to TMZ, DreamDoll Bri, whose real name was Brianna Johnson, was riding in a fluorescent green Lamborghini SUV with two other passengers around 5:30 a.m. when gunfire erupted. Police say the SUV traveled roughly one block before crashing into the driveway of a nearby home.

Surveillance video obtained by WPLG Local 10 captured the frightening moments leading up to the shooting. The footage reportedly shows the Lamborghini stopping at a stop sign before a white sedan pulls alongside the driver’s side. Investigators say the occupants of the sedan then opened fire, striking all three people inside the SUV. The shooting occurred near the intersection of Southwest 27th Court and Sunshine Boulevard. According to the Miramar Police Department, officers responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. When they arrived, they found two men and Bri inside the SUV, all suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Sadly, Bri later died from her injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.