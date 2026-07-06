Warning! Side Effects Of Megan Thee Stallion’s New ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Perfume May Include Broken Necks

Source: Megan The Stallion perfume / Megan Thee Stallion x Hot Girl Summer swimwear brand

Megan Thee Stallion is giving Hot Girl Summer a signature scent. The Grammy-winning rapper and entrepreneur has officially announced the launch of Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum, marking her first fragrance and another exciting addition to her growing list of business ventures. From music and beauty partnerships to tequila and swimwear, Megan continues to prove she’s building much more than a chart-topping career.

For the Houston native, creating a fragrance seemed personal. “Perfume is the last thing you put on, but it’s the first thing people remember,” Megan said in a statement. “If you’ve ever hugged me, chances are you’ve asked what I was wearing, and now I can finally say it’s my own fragrance. Launching Hot Girl Summer Eau de Parfum really gave me the opportunity to develop a scent that captures my essence and also brings one of my favorite beauty essentials to life in a way that’s true to me.”

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