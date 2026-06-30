Megan Thee Stallion Was The Latest ‘Love Island USA’ Bombshell — Shaking Up The Villa & Putting The Boys On Blast

Source: Ben Symons / Peacock Megan Thee Stallion returned to the Love Island USA villa to host another challenge, making the boys and the girls go head-to-head in a musical chairs-style competition. The Grammy winner surprised the islanders while they were prepping to compete in the Cake “Shaking” challenge during Sunday night’s episode, eliciting screams from both the boys and the girls in the Villa. For the challenge, the girls got dressed up in skimpy white lingerie and white bakers’ hats, while the guys paired their hats with white underwear. Megan didn’t follow that dress code, however, standing out in purple lace lingerie thong and matching bra. She also debuted a new hairdo, rocking a bright pink up-do and accessorizing with tons of pearls. RELATED CONTENT: ‘CLOCK ITTTT!’ — Megan Thee Stallion Raps ‘All The Wifey S–t Is Dead’ On New Song & The Hotties Lose It: 9 Raving Reactions On X

Source: Ben Symons / Peacock After doing some twerking of her own and hearing from both the guys and the girls, Megan judged the competition, which involved the islanders going head-to-head in a cake-based competition. In the first round, each group played a version of musical chairs, in which they had to sit on the cake when the music stopped. KC Chandler and his new partner, Tierra “Titi” Davis, won their prospective rounds, proving themselves as a new couple. In the next round, the islanders had to choose someone of the opposite sex to throw a pie at, and there were some popular picks in both iterations. KC, Corbin Mimms, and Sincere Rhea were heavily targeted by the ladies due to their betrayals while in Casa Amor. Source: Ben Symons / Peacock In the following round, those three remained the main targets as the girls shot frosting out of a giant piping bag at a man of their choosing. Kenzie Annis and Trinity Tatum were the main targets for the guys due to their reactions during the dramatic recoupling the night before.

While she had fun banter with both sexes, Megan clearly sided with the girls, even calling out KC for his treatment of his former partner, Aniya, asking him about his behavior in Casa Amor. “Do you feel like the things you said and did were respectful towards Aniya? ‘Cause you could have persued Titi without being disrespectful to Aniya,” asked Meg. KC looked confused, asking how he was being disrespectful, which is when Meg doubled down, asking, “You don’t remember nothing that happened in Casa?”