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Megan Thee Stallion Is Using Breakup As Fuel For New Records

‘CLOCK ITTTT!’ — Megan Thee Stallion Raps ‘All The Wifey S–t Is Dead’ On New Song & The Hotties Lose It: 9 Raving Reactions On X

In a video shared on social media, the rapper teased new music to fans, and is letting Thompson know he definitely put up the biggest brick of his life.

Published on June 4, 2026
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Hot Girl Summer Swimwear by Megan Thee Stallion - Paraiso Miami Swim Week 2026 - Runway
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion is back outside and isn’t letting Klay Thompson‘s infidelity ruin her summer; in fact, it will seemingly be fueling her next project.

After teasing that new music is on the way, it’s also clear that Megan Thee Stallion will be using her breakup with the NBA superstar as motivation for her new bars on her forthcoming project, which could very much serve as anthems for other women who have suffered similar heartbreak.

In a video shared on social media, the rapper teased new music to fans, and sharp ears couldn’t help but notice that it is definitely letting Thompson know he definitely put up the biggest brick of his life when he allegedly cheated on her.

In the video, Thee Stallion earns our thirst rocking a tiny bikini, more than likely from her Hot Girl swimwear collection, sipping on her tequila, and twerking on a yacht surrounded by other beautiful women, while the new track plays.

In the mystery song, she raps, “All that wifey s–t is dead/ Put that s–t to bed.” She continues, “I’mma make ’em beg/ When I want some head.”

RELATED CONTENT: Hot Girl Healing — Megan Thee Stallion Seems To Say ‘Deuces’ To ‘Cheating’ Ex Klay Thompson In Fiery New Verse

The song is more than likely a part of the upcoming project, Thee House of Tina: Act III, in which she also shared her feature wishlist, comprising Jay-Z, Hayley Williams, Monaleo, Cardi B, Doechii, Don Toliver, Tink, and a posthumous pairing with Pimp C.

If Megan was looking to get the hotties talking, she accomplished her mission.

You can see those reactions below.

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RELATED CONTENT: Damn! Damn! Damn! — 21 Black Hollywood Breakups That Left Us Heartbroken And Denouncing Relationship Goals

Related Tags

Cardi B Don Toliver Hayley Williams Jay-Z Klay Thompson Megan thee stallion Monaleo Pimp C. Tink
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