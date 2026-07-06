‘New Soul Kitchen Remix’ – Chef Jernard Just Turned A Basic Breakfast Skillet Into The Soul Food Brunch Of Our Dreams

Source: New Soul Kitchen Remix Episode 505 Breakfast Skillet / Photo courtesy of CLEO TV.

Episode 505 of New Soul Kitchen Remix is here and for this edition, Chef Jernard Wells turns breakfast into a masterpiece with his delicious take on the classic breakfast skillet. Filling and downright flavorful, this hearty dish is bursting at the seams with crispy, smoky and fluffy eggs, seasoned diced potatoes and a few more ingredients that will have you licking the plate clean.

How to make Chef Jernard Well’s Breakfast Skillet.

Source: New Soul Kitchen Remix Episode 505 Breakfast Skillet / Photo courtesy of CLEO TV.

The foundation of the skillet begins with perfectly seasoned russet potatoes. Two large potatoes are diced into ½-inch cubes and tossed with olive oil, butter, Cajun seasoning, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper. Roasted until golden brown and crispy, the potatoes are finished with a drizzle of truffle oil, adding a subtle richness that elevates every bite.

While the potatoes roast, the vegetables bring freshness and vibrant color to the skillet. Diced bell peppers and onions are sautéed in olive oil until tender, creating a sweet and savory base. The true Southern star of the dish, however, is the collard greens. Whether blanched or lightly sautéed, the chopped greens provide a hearty texture and earthy flavor that sets this breakfast apart from traditional skillets. Their addition gives the recipe a soulful twist, blending classic comfort food with wholesome ingredients.

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