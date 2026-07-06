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New Soul Kitchen Remix — Chef Jernard Wells' Breakfast Skillet

‘New Soul Kitchen Remix’ – Chef Jernard Just Turned A Basic Breakfast Skillet Into The Soul Food Brunch Of Our Dreams

The Breakfast skillet gets a flavorful upgrade as Chef Jernard Wells puts his signature spin on the classic on this episode of 'New Soul Kitchen Remix'.

Published on July 6, 2026
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New Soul Kitchen Remix, Chef Jernard, Breakfast Skillet
Source: New Soul Kitchen Remix Episode 505 Breakfast Skillet / Photo courtesy of CLEO TV.

Episode 505 of New Soul Kitchen Remix is here and for this edition, Chef Jernard Wells turns breakfast into a masterpiece with his delicious take on the classic breakfast skillet. Filling and downright flavorful, this hearty dish is bursting at the seams with crispy, smoky and fluffy eggs, seasoned diced potatoes and a few more ingredients that will have you licking the plate clean. 

How to make Chef Jernard Well’s Breakfast Skillet.

New Soul Kitchen Remix, Chef Jernard, Breakfast Skillet
Source: New Soul Kitchen Remix Episode 505 Breakfast Skillet / Photo courtesy of CLEO TV.

The foundation of the skillet begins with perfectly seasoned russet potatoes. Two large potatoes are diced into ½-inch cubes and tossed with olive oil, butter, Cajun seasoning, smoked paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper. Roasted until golden brown and crispy, the potatoes are finished with a drizzle of truffle oil, adding a subtle richness that elevates every bite.

While the potatoes roast, the vegetables bring freshness and vibrant color to the skillet. Diced bell peppers and onions are sautéed in olive oil until tender, creating a sweet and savory base. The true Southern star of the dish, however, is the collard greens. Whether blanched or lightly sautéed, the chopped greens provide a hearty texture and earthy flavor that sets this breakfast apart from traditional skillets. Their addition gives the recipe a soulful twist, blending classic comfort food with wholesome ingredients.

RELATED CONTENT: Chef Jernard Gives The Caesar Salad A ‘Kicked-Up’ Southern Makeover On ‘New Soul Kitchen’ — And We Need A Plate Immediately

New Soul Kitchen Remix, Chef Jernard, Breakfast Skillet
Source: New Soul Kitchen Remix Episode 505 Breakfast Skillet / Photo courtesy of CLEO TV.

The final layer features creamy scrambled eggs. Six large eggs are whisked together with a splash of heavy cream or milk before being gently cooked in butter until soft and fluffy. Lightly seasoned with salt and pepper, the eggs perfectly balance the bold flavors of the potatoes and vegetables.

Once everything is prepared, the ingredients are combined into one skillet, creating a colorful, protein-packed breakfast that is ideal for weekend brunch, family gatherings, or a filling start to any day. The contrast between crispy potatoes, tender greens, savory vegetables, and creamy eggs makes every forkful rich in flavor and texture.

Chef Jernard’s breakfast skillet proves that simple ingredients can become something extraordinary with the right seasonings and a touch of Southern inspiration. It’s a recipe that celebrates comfort, tradition, and is sure to impress the family. 

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To see Chef Jernard make this dish in action and more, watch the full episode of New Soul Kitchen Remix on CLEO TV at 9:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. CT. It’s the perfect place to discover more soulful dishes that bring family and flavor together around the table.

RELATED CONTENT: Chef Jernard Wells’ Flavor Empire Fueled By Fast and Reliable Xfinity 10G Network

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breakfast Chef Jernard Wells New Soul Kitchen Newsletter
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