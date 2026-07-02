Shanquella Robinson’s Family Continues Civil Suit As Cabo 6 Defendants Resist Accountability

Source: its.quella_ / Instagram

Nearly four years after Shanquella Robinson’s death shocked the nation, her family is still fighting to hold the people who traveled with her accountable. While the criminal case has stalled on both sides of the border, the civil lawsuit continues to gain traction as defendants make repeated attempts to avoid facing a jury. MadameNoire affiliate, BOSSIP, reported extensively on the case back in 2022, and today we have new updates.

According to WSOC-TV, a Mecklenburg County judge recently denied an effort by defendant E’Mani Green, formerly known as Daejhanae Jackson, the woman seen assaulting Robinson in the widely circulated video, to dismiss the wrongful death lawsuit over questions of legal service. Green, who has since changed her name and relocated to Connecticut, remains one of the six defendants named in the family’s lawsuit. The next major legal battle centers on defendant Khalil Cooke, whose attorneys argue the case should be heard in Mexico instead of North Carolina. A judge is expected to decide that issue in the coming weeks.

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