MadameNoire Featured Video

A new autopsy report has revealed shocking details about the death of Shanquella Robinson.

According to WBTV, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Robinson’s spine was intact after she was viciously beaten by one of her “friends” in Cabo, Mexico.

The medical examiner discovered that Robinson had “no skull fractures” present during the time of her death. There were also no fractures or hemorrhaging seen around the area of her spine or her spinal column, contrary to what Mexican coroners determined.

However, there was evidence of a hematoma around Robinson’s forehead, which is a pool of clotted blood that can form in the body typically after a blood vessel is damaged following an injury. The young North Carolina native also died of a concussion and injuries to the brain, the new autopsy report stated.

Ultimately, her death was ruled inconclusive, although medical officials confirmed that blunt force trauma was “consistent” with the Charlotte resident’s hematoma.



RELATED CONTENT: Family of Shanquella Robinson Demands Diplomatic Intervention By President Biden In The Case Of Her Death

Play

No charges will be filed in the case

On April 12, Attorney Dena King and officials from the FBI determined that there wasn’t enough evidence to file charges against the suspect likely responsible for Robinson’s death. Additionally, authorities said no charges would be filed against the six other suspects that traveled to Cabo with the aspiring haircare entrepreneur in October 2020. The Department of Justice will reopen the case should new evidence come to light.

Robinson was with several “friends” when she died in Cabo. Initially, her travel mates told her mother, Salamondra Robinson, that she had died of alcohol poisoning, but a video that later surfaced captured the 25-year-old being brutally beaten by one of her friends.

In November 2022, Mexican authorities released an autopsy report that revealed the 25-year-old died from a severe spinal cord injury and “atlas luxation” to her uppermost vertebrae. But this new autopsy report leads to more puzzling questions about the young Winston-Salem student’s untimely passing.

Social media users are sounding off about the shocking update, with many urging authorities to push forward with the difficult case. Some people believe Robinson’s attack video should serve as enough evidence to bring her aggressor to justice. Other social media users aren’t too convinced about the findings in the latest autopsy report.

Read a few reactions below.