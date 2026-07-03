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Looking For Love? Check Out The Work From Bar HQ

Delete The Dating Apps! This Unexpected FIFA Fan Experience Might Be Your Best Shot At Love This Summer

Seeking a summer romance? Discover the Work From Bar HQ experience hosted by Stella Artois, a unique opportunity to mix business and pleasure.

Published on July 3, 2026
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Friends laughing, drinking beer and eating pizza at a casual gathering in a pub or restaurant
Source: Noko LTD / Getty

Dating app swipe fatigue is real, and if you’ve found yourself wondering whether your soulmate is hiding somewhere other than a dating app, this summer might be the perfect time to shake things up. Instead of perfecting your profile or crafting another witty opening line, why not put yourself in places where meeting someone happens naturally? New York City is packed with exciting events this season, making it easier than ever to step outside your comfort zone, and maybe even into your next relationship. From dancing under the stars at SummerStage concerts in Central Park to exploring outdoor festivals and neighborhood events, there’s no shortage of opportunities to strike up a conversation with someone new. And with the FIFA World Cup excitement taking over the city this summer, with fun activations like the Work From Bar HQ by Stella Artois, thousands of visitors from around the globe will be pouring into New York, creating even more chances to meet people you never would have crossed paths with otherwise.

The timing couldn’t be better. Dating app burnout has reached an all-time high as singles grow tired of endless swiping, repetitive conversations, and the pressure to find the “perfect” match online. What started as a convenient way to date has become exhausting for many, leaving people craving genuine, face-to-face connections instead.

RELATED CONTENT: Who’s Picking Up The Check? Black Singles Are Flipping The Script On First Date Etiquette

New York is also one of the best places to embrace that mindset. According to a May study by Crown Counseling, nearly 47% of adults across the city’s five boroughs identify as single, significantly higher than the national average of 38%. Manhattan leads the way, thanks in part to its large population of young professionals and a housing market that encourages independent living. In other words, you’re far from the only single person looking for love.

The Work From Bar HQ hosted by Stella Artois at Brookfield Place could be a great way to meet your perfect match.

Crowded indoor dining area with palm trees, flags, and people seated at tables in a lively atmosphere.
Source: Photos courtesy of Stella Artois / Stella Artois’ Work From Bar HQ For The FIFA World Cup.

One unexpected spot worth adding to your summer dating bucket list? The Work From Bar HQ, hosted by Stella Artois at Brookfield Place to celebrate the FIFA World Cup. It’s the kind of setting where work, sports, and socializing come together in one lively space. Visitors can catch the matches on big-screen TVs, enjoy a refreshing Stella Artois or Stella Artois 0.0, and mingle with fellow soccer fans while soaking up the tournament atmosphere.

Even if romance isn’t guaranteed, it’s the perfect excuse to change up your routine. Whether you’re grabbing a drink after work, taking a lunch break to watch a match, or spending the afternoon cheering alongside fellow fans, shared experiences often make starting a conversation feel effortless. And if you actually need to get some work done, there are bookable conference rooms and plenty of outlets, making it easy to balance business with a little fun.

A storefront with a Stella Artois logo and branding, featuring a table and chairs set up inside, along with a QR code and FIFA World Cup signage.
Source: Photos courtesy of Stella Artois / Stella Artois’ Work From Bar HQ For The FIFA World Cup.

The Work From Bar HQ is open daily from June 28 through July 19 at the Winter Garden at Brookfield Place, located at 230 Vesey Street. The bar is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, while conference rooms are available weekdays during the same hours. Fans who purchase Stella Artois or Stella Artois 0.0 can also submit their receipts for reimbursement and  to unlock special experiences, offered Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Whether you leave with a new favorite soccer team, a few new friends, or even a promising first date, one thing is certain: sometimes the best way to find love is to stop looking for it in all the usual places.

RELATED CONTENT: Beat Work-From-Home Burnout: 5 Power Moves To Stay Motivated & Balanced

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