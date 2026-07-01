WCW, Vol. 29: The Girls, Gays & Theys Are Outside —From Megan To Willow, Here Are The 50 Queer Queens We’re Crushing On This Week

Source: Instagram / @theestallion

Summer just got a few degrees hotter, and what better way to celebrate all of this hotness than with our latest Women Crush Wednesday spread!

From Megan Thee Stallion bringing the heat to Fiji Islands and representing for the bisexuals, to KWN showing why lesbian R&B is here to save the genre at the BET Awards, this week we’ve had more than enough queer queens to choose from, and they continue to give us a run for our money.

Although Pride Month may be over, the queer queens remain forever, and we’re never getting over how much beauty and light they bring to any space or place they occupy, which is why kicking off the month of July with these beauties is such a treat.

Check out 50 of the hottest queer queens turning heads, leaving their mark on the world, and looking damn good while doing so!

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