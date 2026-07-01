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50 Black Queer Queens Dominating Our WCW Fantasies, Vol. 29

WCW, Vol. 29: The Girls, Gays & Theys Are Outside —From Megan To Willow, Here Are The 50 Queer Queens We’re Crushing On This Week

Summer just got a few degrees hotter, and what better way to celebrate all of this hotness than with our latest Women Crush Wednesday spread!

Published on July 1, 2026
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A woman wearing a cowboy hat and white crop top poses outdoors, with palm trees and a cloudy sky in the background.
Source: Instagram / @theestallion

Summer just got a few degrees hotter, and what better way to celebrate all of this hotness than with our latest Women Crush Wednesday spread!

From Megan Thee Stallion bringing the heat to Fiji Islands and representing for the bisexuals, to KWN showing why lesbian R&B is here to save the genre at the BET Awards, this week we’ve had more than enough queer queens to choose from, and they continue to give us a run for our money.

Although Pride Month may be over, the queer queens remain forever, and we’re never getting over how much beauty and light they bring to any space or place they occupy, which is why kicking off the month of July with these beauties is such a treat.

Check out 50 of the hottest queer queens turning heads, leaving their mark on the world, and looking damn good while doing so!

RELATED CONTENT: Porsha, Kehlani & A Revenge-Body Megan Thee Stallion: WCW, Vol. 28 Is Bursting With 50 Sexy Queer Queens

1.KWN

BET Awards 2026 - Show
kwn performs onstage at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

2. Jerrie Johnson

TOAST Creator Reception - BET Awards 2026
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: Jerrie Johnson attends BET Awards 2026 TOAST Creator Reception on June 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)

3. Kehlani

BET Awards 2026 - Show
Kehlani performs onstage at the BET Awards 2026 held at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

4. Porsha Williams

BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Porsha Williams attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

5. Keke Palmer

2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Keke Palmer attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

6. Queen Latifah

2026 BET Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Queen Latifah attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

7. Willow Smith

Christian Louboutin Men - Presentation - Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2027
PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: Willow Smith attends the Christian Louboutin Men Spring/Summer 2027 Presentation as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images)

8. Jozzy

10th Annual Culture Creators Awards Brunch
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Jozzy attends the 10th Annual Culture Creators Awards Brunch at The Beverly Hilton on June 26, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Culture Creators )

9. TheARTI$T

TOAST Creator Reception - BET Awards 2026
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 27: The Arti$t attends BET Awards 2026 TOAST Creator Reception on June 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET)

10. Lakeyah

11. Janelle Monáe

12. Victoria Monét

13. Doechii

Creative Perspective Of 2026 BET Awards
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Doechii attends the 2026 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage)

14. Tessa Thompson

15. Big Boss Vette

16. Angelica Ross

17. Young M.A.

18. Tyra B

19. MJ Rodriguez

20. DreamDoll

21. Kya Azeen

22. Megan Thee Stallion

23. Lena Waithe

24. Cynthia Erivo

25. Niecy Nash-Betts

26. Ts Madison

27. Keyz

28. Laverne Cox

29. Kemi Marie

30. Morgz

31. Tia Hogue

32. Jasmin A. Robinson

33. Tinashe

34. Ty Young

35. Michelle

36. Jac’Eil

37. Tonya Latrice

38. Mudy

39. BRE-Z

40. Brittany Boss Britt Hodge

41. Chevena

42. Nat Marshall

43. Sade

44. Lucky The Model

45. Sydney Mack

46. Racquel Simone

47. fineassmanix

48. theinnovatorwives

49. Chyna

50. fa.aith_

RELATED CONTENT: 9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

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2026 BET Awards black lesbians Jac'Eil janelle monae Jasmin A. Robinson Jerrie Johnson Jozzy KWN Lakeyah Laverne Cox lesbian lgbtqia MJ Rodriguez Mudy Nat Marshall Niecy Nash-Betts Paris Fashion Week Queen Latifah Queer Tinashe Victoria Monét Willow Smith Women Crush Wednesday Young M.A.
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