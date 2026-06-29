GloRilla’s Shady Lyrics On ‘MANE’ Stir Speculation Of Feud With Former Collaborator Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty Hip-Hop is currently dissecting every single line of a brand-new track, and the internet is convinced a major friendship has officially gone up in flames. Not long ago, GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion were standing tall as one of hip-hop’s most loved female duos. The two hitmakers initially dominated the summer of 2024 by hitting the road together on the iconic Hot Girl Summer Tour. But a newly released collaboration has fans questioning if behind-the-scenes tension has silently ruined the bond. Earlier today, the Memphis-born rapstress collaborated with Pooh Shiesty to drop their new song, “MANE.” While the single is already gaining traction, some of GloRilla’s lyrics are making waves. Listeners immediately zeroed in on a series of highly aggressive, direct bars delivered by GloRilla that heavily hint at an anonymous, backstabbing industry peer. RELATED CONTENT: You Glo Girl! — Rihanna Names GloRilla As The New Face Of Fenty

According to HotNewHipHop, Meg’s actual name is never explicitly mentioned in the song, but the highly specific nature of the lyrics has caused speculation to spread like wildfire across social media platforms. On the track, the collective bars paint a vivid picture of a crumbling relationship built on fake support. “B***h comin’ for me, who gassed her? / I’ll put a b***h right on my platter / Ho tried to lil’ sis me, I passed her / Thought I was, mane ho, think faster / Victim-playin’-a**-ho, stop cappin’ / Ho went straight to hater from clappin’,” GloRilla stated on the song. The explicit mention of a peer “playing the victim” and transitioning directly into a “hater” after originally “clappin'” for her success is what initially triggered the alarm bells for fans. In the cutthroat world of rap commentary, many believe the lines perfectly echo the messy, public social media unfollow-spat that occurred between the two women last year.