Subscribe
Close
Crime

Black Woman Dollar General Manager Shot, Killed By Customer

Black Woman Dollar General Manager Who ‘Made A Lasting Impact On Everyone Around Her’ Fatally Shot By Customer In Georgia

Alexis Hill, 44, was shot and killed by a man as she was straightening out the crumpled-up $1 bills he used to pay for his $1.58 hamburer buns.

Published on June 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A smiling middle-aged Black woman with long dark hair in a car.
Source: Jonathan Hill / GoFundMe

A Black woman who worked as a general manager at a Dollar General in Columbus, Georgia, was shot to death by a customer, who was then shot and killed himself by an officer later the same day.

According to WTVM 9, 44-year-old Alexis Hill was identified by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office as the woman who was senselessly shot by a man who came into the store and bought $1.58 hamburger buns at the register, handed Hill two crumpled-up $1 bills, and shot her in cold blood as she straightened out the bills.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Terrorized Into Silence’ — Former Corrections Officer Gets 150 Years For Killing Wife & Daughter, 14, Who Reported Sexual Abuse To Police

According to WTVM 9, 44-year-old Alexis Hill was identified by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office as the woman who was senselessly shot by a man who came into the store and bought $1.58 hamburger buns at the register, handed Hill two crumpled-up $1 bills, and shot her in cold blood as she straightened out the bills.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. The shooter, identified by authorities as 33-year-old Jerome Willis, according to WSFA 12, fled the scene of the shooting, only to end up in a police-involved shooting hours later that involved an officer and a K9.

From WSFA:

K9 Havoc, a 2-year-old German shepherd, was airlifted to an Auburn veterinary facility and rushed inside on a stretcher for treatment.

Columbus police said Havoc was in stable condition Tuesday night and will need surgery.

Police said Havoc is cross-trained in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension and is part of the department’s crime-fighting efforts.

The K9’s handler was not injured. A request for comment has been made to the handler.

This incident happened near Baker Plaza Drive in Columbus – near the former Muscogee Elementary School.

Columbus officials have confirmed that the deadly shooting at the Dollar General on Victory Drive and this scene were connected.

The suspect in the officer-involved shooting and the person who shot the store manager on Victory Drive was identified as Jerome Willis, 33.

Willis was shot in the parking lot of Muscogee Elementary School and pronounced dead at the scene at 1:16.

So, far, no motive for the tragic and senseless fatal shooting of Hill has been revealed. It’s unclear if the store was robbed, or if the subject was shot later by officers who were in pursuit of him, or if it was a separate violent incident altogether. All we know, so far, is that a woman who was reportedly beloved by her community is dead.

According to WRBL News 3, Dollar General Corporation released the following statement regarding Hill’s death:

“We are deeply saddened over the tragic loss of our Columbus store manager. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with our employee’s family and friends during this difficult time. The store is closed until further notice, and grief counselors will be available for area employees. We are cooperating with local authorities investigating this crime and respectfully ask for any future media inquiries to be directed to law enforcement.”

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Less Than 250 Calories A Day’ — St. Louis Mother Of Two Accused Of Starving 20-Month-Old Daughter To Death

Related Tags

Alexis Hill Columbus, Georgia Dollar General GoFundMe Jerome Willis Jonathan Hill Muscogee County Coroner’s Office WTVM 9
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

A smiling woman with long blonde hair wearing a light yellow jacket and gold chain necklace, sitting in the backseat of a car.

Snapback Shawty! Big Mama Latto Is Back Outside & Badder Than Ever In Swoon-Worthy Slays Across Social Media

Bossip
Disney's Freakier Friday At Nana's Chicken & Waffles Hosted By Kelli Ferrell

Photoshoot Or Photoshop? RHOP Alum Mia Thornton Sets Off Viral #SophieONeil Trend After Alleged Bodyswap With Influencer

Bossip
Javon'e Williams and Tia Mowry at NOBU Residences Los Cabos

5 Things To Know About Tia Mowry's New Boo Javon'e Williams

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Angela Simmons Gets Candid About Holding Onto Her Virginity Until 28

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN
45:16
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

Mompreneurs S4E6: Shay Wood MN

Comments
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comments
The Black Estate
2 Items
Real Estate  |  Victoria Kim

The Black Estate: Meet Quincy and Tawian Livingston — The Atlanta Couple Redefining Black Homeownership

Comments
The Black Estate
2 Items
Lifestyle  |  Victoria Kim

The Black Estate: The Livingstons Open Up Their Atlanta Home To Community & Connection

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close