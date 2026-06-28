Black Woman Dollar General Manager Who ‘Made A Lasting Impact On Everyone Around Her’ Fatally Shot By Customer In Georgia

From WSFA:

K9 Havoc, a 2-year-old German shepherd, was airlifted to an Auburn veterinary facility and rushed inside on a stretcher for treatment.

Columbus police said Havoc was in stable condition Tuesday night and will need surgery.

Police said Havoc is cross-trained in narcotics detection, tracking and apprehension and is part of the department’s crime-fighting efforts.

The K9’s handler was not injured. A request for comment has been made to the handler.

This incident happened near Baker Plaza Drive in Columbus – near the former Muscogee Elementary School.

Columbus officials have confirmed that the deadly shooting at the Dollar General on Victory Drive and this scene were connected.

The suspect in the officer-involved shooting and the person who shot the store manager on Victory Drive was identified as Jerome Willis, 33.

Willis was shot in the parking lot of Muscogee Elementary School and pronounced dead at the scene at 1:16.