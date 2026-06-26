Tia Mowry Says She Manifested Her New Man — Now She’s Revealing Exactly Why Everyone’s Obsessed With Javon’e

She gushed, “He’s an artist. He’s an avid reader.” They enjoy going to the Buddhist temple to meditate every Wednesday. “He will read to me, like, at night before we go to bed. And the books that we’re reading is about co-parenting.” They both have two kids who are around the same age, 15 and 8. Mowry couldn’t help but proclaim that he’s a wonderful human being. “Some of the things that he just says, like ‘How can I support you?’ His emotional intelligence is amazing,” the actress shared.

Tia Mowry was the latest guest on SiriusXM’s “Today Show Radio” – where she spilled everything about her new boyfriend, who she says she “manifested last year.”

We have all been eyeing Tia Mowry’s new man because he has her glowing like no other.

The mommy mogul went IG official with Javone last month, marking her first public romance since her 2022 split from ex-husband Cory Hardrict. Back in December, she told ESSENCE that the end of her marriage forced her to be alone for the first time. It sparked an appreciation for her own company.

The Manifestation Strategy

Now, she’s living her best life saying, “I manifested this. I was telling the girls earlier, my crew, basically what I did last year was a friend of mine had told me to, listen to music, put some candles on, and just write out a list of what you would like in a partner.” That advice came around the perfect time because she believes she really wouldn’t have known what she wanted three years ago. “I really needed to sit in, like, solitude and, like, learn who I am first, um, before I even figured out what it, what it was and what it is that I want. Um, so I did do that, and not only did I do that, I’m a huge believer in, like, uh, neuroscience.”

Because Mowry studies a lot about the brain and just visuals and meditation, she would literally close her eyes and meditate about her ideal partner. She shared, “I would meditate about the feeling that I would want to feel and the feeling was my nervous system being safe.”

Lucky for her, that’s exactly what he does for her.

Credit: SiriusXM’s “Today Show Radio

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