Tia Mowry dragged a few fans on X (formerly Twitter) after they criticized her for opening up about her “complicated” dating life on social media. The drama unfolded on Oct. 7 after Mowry took to X to address speculation about her divorce from Cory Hardrict.

“Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn’t mean I’m going to go back to something that no longer served me,” the 45-year-old actress penned. “That’s like saying if I don’t book an audition or a part right away, I’m going to give up on my dreams as an actor. Please just stop. I ain’t that weak. Please move on because I have. Thank you, NEXT.”

In a follow-up post, she added, “I’m no longer allowing the lies and BLOGS creating false information. I create the narrative, NOT you, for clickbait. If you don’t hear it from me. It’s all LIES.”

After Mowry hit send on her fiery X post, a few other nosy netizens offered their unwarranted two cents about her dating difficulties.

“That’s a lot to say. Especially at 6 a.m,” a social media user named Richelle Woodley penned in a since-deleted reply. “I would never address this publicly, and I know we all handle things in our own way, but gaddog. I would be too focused on my life and my kids to comment on my ex-husband/their father.”

Mowry delivered an epic clap back to the pesky keyboard warrior.

“Boo boo, I’m in Europe traveling the world,” the mother of two fired back. “So it ain’t 6 a.m. Also, you ain’t me either, so I think it’s best to stop projecting your life onto mine. Focus on YOU, not me. Next.”

The Instant Mom star went in on another fan after they advised her to “stay grounded.”

“No boo boo. This Is MY response to stop narratives being said about me,” the actress clapped back. “Like YOU. Don’t speak on my behalf, thank you. You are NOT me. So just stop, please.”

A netizen named @Bostonkehd69 also caught a verbal smackdown from Mowry when they called her an “ole grumpy ass” for defending herself against the divorce backlash.

Fans rallied behind The Quick Fix Kitchen author, applauding her for standing up to the critics.

“I don’t blame her for finally saying something. People took her divorce personal, and it’s weird,” one stan commented.

Another user favoring Mowry’s feisty clapbacks penned, “The boo boo is sending me. She is gathering y’all, LMFAO. Y’all want her to be miserable and single so bad.”

In October 2022, Mowry filed for divorce from Hardrict, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple finalized their divorce in April 2023.

As previously reported, the actress’s attorney, Laura Wasser, revealed in court documents that Hardrict and The Game star “entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support.” Under the divorce settlement, the former couple agreed to share joint physical custody of their children, Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4.

After going on her epic clapback spree, Mowry returned to X Oct. 8 with another reminder for haters online.

“P.S.. I only share with the world what I WANT you to see. I guess some still think the world is flat. Go figure,” she penned.

Misinformation about Mowry’s divorce from Hardrict began to spread after her appearance on Chris GQ Perry’s podcast.

Mowry’s bold clapback seemed like a direct jab at Tasha K and a few bloggers who recently slammed the Hollywood vet following her Sept. 15 appearance on Chris GQ Perry’s podcast. While chatting about life post-divorce, Mowry admitted that dating was “tough and exhausting.” She also said that the men of today’s dating world didn’t believe in “courting” women.

Some opinionated netizens like Tasha claimed that the star may have been better off reconciling with her ex-husband instead of ditching her marriage for a single life. Well, it looks like the comment made our good sis heated.

