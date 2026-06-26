Espresso Yourself — Turn Your Kitchen Into The Ultimate Date Night Café With These 9 Chic Coffee Recipes

Source: Source / AutoBarista

Coffee is much more than a beverage; it is a gateway to culture, connection, and even romance.

As with everything else, the price of a cup of Joe has increased significantly due to the current state of the economy. According to Daily Coffee News, coffee prices have far outpaced overall grocery inflation as of April 2026. The BLS coffee index has risen to 18.5% from April 2025 to April 2026, with roasted coffee up 17.3% and instant coffee up by 22.8%.

Under the Trump tariffs, paid by U.S. importers, the U.S. coffee industry has been significantly impacted with a near-total reliance on green coffee imports in order to meet domestic demand.

So, what does that mean for the average person looking to enjoy a cup of coffee from their favorite cafe?

It means the price of coffee isn’t what it used to be, so many Americans are opting for the beverage from the comfort of their own homes, and, to take it a step further, they’re even hosting their own coffee dates in-house to save some coins.

Whether you prefer it iced, hot, spiked, or anything in between, there’s a way to recreate that vibe at home, and in true American fashion, folks are making a way out of no way, curating those beans in all of their favorite variations within the walls of their home.

Even further, dating in this economy is not for the weak, which is why turning to an at-home coffee date is all the rave, and here at Madamenoire, we’re gonna help you bring that café joy straight to your home.

Who needs Starbucks or a fancy coffee shop when you can recreate the vibes in the crib?

Here are some of our top recipes to stir up romance at home with an intimate coffee date for two, create the ultimate bar setup to invite the girls over for a pajama party, or even recreate your own cafe vibes, especially if you’re a work from home hottie.

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1. Autobarista Espresso Negroni

Source: DjelicS / Getty

RECIPE LEVEL: Intermediate

FUNCTION: Cold-Pressed

MAKES: 1 serving

INGREDIENTS

Ice cubes, as needed

Single shot cold-pressed espresso

1 ounce red bitter liqueur

1 ounce sweet vermouth

1 ounce gin

½ ounce simple syrup

Orange twist, for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes and place under the coffee spout. Select COLD-PRESSED and set quantity to single-shot. Press START to begin program. Once program is complete, add red bitter liqueur, sweet vermouth, gin and simple syrup to the cocktail shaker. Place the lid onto the shaker and shake vigorously for 10 seconds, then strain into a martini glass. Garnish with the orange twist and serve immediately.

TIP: If a sweeter drink is preferred, increase simple syrup to 1 ounce.