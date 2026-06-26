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9 Coffee Recipes For Your Next At-Home Date

Espresso Yourself — Turn Your Kitchen Into The Ultimate Date Night Café With These 9 Chic Coffee Recipes

Coffee is much more than a beverage; it is a gateway to culture, connection, and even romance.

Published on June 26, 2026
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A person's hand pouring steamed milk into a cup of coffee, creating a latte art design on the surface.
Source: Source / AutoBarista

Coffee is much more than a beverage; it is a gateway to culture, connection, and even romance.

As with everything else, the price of a cup of Joe has increased significantly due to the current state of the economy. According to Daily Coffee News, coffee prices have far outpaced overall grocery inflation as of April 2026. The BLS coffee index has risen to 18.5% from April 2025 to April 2026, with roasted coffee up 17.3% and instant coffee up by 22.8%.

Under the Trump tariffs, paid by U.S. importers, the U.S. coffee industry has been significantly impacted with a near-total reliance on green coffee imports in order to meet domestic demand.

So, what does that mean for the average person looking to enjoy a cup of coffee from their favorite cafe?

It means the price of coffee isn’t what it used to be, so many Americans are opting for the beverage from the comfort of their own homes, and, to take it a step further, they’re even hosting their own coffee dates in-house to save some coins.

Whether you prefer it iced, hot, spiked, or anything in between, there’s a way to recreate that vibe at home, and in true American fashion, folks are making a way out of no way, curating those beans in all of their favorite variations within the walls of their home.

Even further, dating in this economy is not for the weak, which is why turning to an at-home coffee date is all the rave, and here at Madamenoire, we’re gonna help you bring that café joy straight to your home.

Who needs Starbucks or a fancy coffee shop when you can recreate the vibes in the crib?

Here are some of our top recipes to stir up romance at home with an intimate coffee date for two, create the ultimate bar setup to invite the girls over for a pajama party, or even recreate your own cafe vibes, especially if you’re a work from home hottie.

RELATED CONTENT: National Coffee Day: 4 Black Celebrities Brewing Up Success Beyond Hollywood

1. Autobarista Espresso Negroni

African couple relaxing on sofa enjoying morning coffee
Source: DjelicS / Getty

RECIPE LEVEL: Intermediate

FUNCTION: Cold-Pressed

MAKES: 1 serving  

INGREDIENTS 

Ice cubes, as needed

Single shot cold-pressed espresso

1 ounce red bitter liqueur 

1 ounce sweet vermouth

1 ounce gin

½ ounce simple syrup 

Orange twist, for garnish

DIRECTIONS 

  1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes and place under the coffee spout. Select COLD-PRESSED and set quantity to single-shot. Press START to begin program.
  2. Once program is complete, add red bitter liqueur, sweet vermouth, gin and simple syrup to the cocktail shaker. Place the lid onto the shaker and shake vigorously for 10 seconds, then strain into a martini glass. Garnish with the orange twist and serve immediately.

TIP: If a sweeter drink is preferred, increase simple syrup to 1 ounce.

2. Frozen Espresso Mudslide

Folgers Coffee
Source: Courtesy of Folgers / Folgers

RECIPE LEVEL: Intermediate

FUNCTION: Cold-Pressed

MAKES: 2 servings 

INGREDIENTS 

Triple shot cold-pressed espresso

1 ounce vodka

2 ounces coffee liqueur

2 ounces Irish cream liqueur

2 tablespoons chocolate syrup

½ cup vanilla ice cream

2 cups ice cubes

Whipped cream, as desired

DIRECTIONS 

  1. Place a 4-ounce cup under the coffee spout. Select COLD-PRESSED and set quantity to triple-shot. Press START to begin program.
  2. Once program is complete, add espresso and all remaining ingredients to a blender. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions and blend mudslide until ice is crushed and ingredients are combined. Divide between two glasses, top with whipped cream, and serve immediately.

3. Lemon Espresso Tonic

Cheerful african american girl relaxing on couch with cup of coffee, smiling at camera
Source: petrenkod / Getty

RECIPE LEVEL: Intermediate

FUNCTION: Cold-Pressed

MAKES: 1 serving  

INGREDIENTS 

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons simple syrup

Double espresso shot

2/3 cup (5 ounces) tonic water

DIRECTIONS 

  1. Add lemon juice and simple syrup to a glass filled with ice cubes. Place glass under the coffee spout and select COLD-PRESSED and set quantity to double shot. Press START to begin the program.
  2. Once program is complete, top with tonic and stir. Serve immediately.

4. Dirty Oolong Fog

A glass filled with a creamy, frothy beverage on a dark surface, with a blurred background of shelves or racks.
Source: Source / AutoBarista

RECIPE LEVEL: Intermediate

FUNCTION: Espresso

MAKES: 1 serving  

INGREDIENTS 

2 teabags Oolong Tea

Double shot espresso 

1 tablespoon brown sugar

2/3 cup (5 ounces) whole milk

DIRECTIONS 

  1. Add brown sugar to an 8-ounce mug and place under the coffee spout. 
  2. Fill the milk jug to the 5-ounce line with milk and place on the milk jug platform. Select ESPRESSO, set quantity to double shot, then press FROTH TYPE. Select STEAMED MILK and press MILK TYPE button to select DAIRY. Press START to begin program. 
  3. Once program is complete, add tea bags to the hot milk in the milk jug and steep for 4 minutes.
  4. Stir the espresso until the brown sugar has dissolved. Once tea has finished steeping, pour steamed milk over the espresso. Serve immediately.

5. Maple Sea Salt Latte

Young woman with coffee cup reading paper while sitting on chair at office
Source: Westend61 / Getty

RECIPE LEVEL: Beginner

FUNCTION: Latte

MAKES: 1 serving  

INGREDIENTS 

1 tablespoon maple syrup

Double shot espresso

1 cup (8 ounces) whole milk

Pinch sea salt

DIRECTIONS 

  1. Add maple syrup to a 12-ounce mug. Place mug under the coffee spout and select LATTE
  2. Fill milk jug to the 12-ounce line with milk. Press MILK TYPE button to select DAIRY. Press START to begin the program.
  3. Stir the espresso to ensure maple syrup is dissolved, then pour foam over brewed espresso. Sprinkle with sea salt, then serve immediately.

6. Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

Young Black Male And Female Friend Drinking Coffee And Talking In A Sidewalk Café
Source: urbazon / Getty

RECIPE LEVEL: Beginner

FUNCTION: Espresso

MAKES: 1 serving  

INGREDIENTS 

1 tablespoon brown sugar

Ice cubes, as needed

Double shot cold-pressed espresso

½ cup (4 ounces) whole milk

DIRECTIONS 

  1. Add brown sugar and ice to a cocktail shaker. Place cocktail shaker under the coffee spout and select COLD-PRESSED and set quantity to double shot. Press START to begin the program.
  2. Once program is complete, lid the cocktail shaker and shake vigorously for 10 seconds. 
  3. Pour the shaken espresso into a 10-ounce glass with additional ice and milk. Serve immediately.

7. Caramel Cappuccino

A black and silver Ninja coffee maker with two espresso cups and a glass of iced coffee on a white background.
Source: Source / AutoBarista

Recipe level: Beginner

FUNCTION: Cappuccino

MAKES: 1 serving  

INGREDIENTS 

1 tablespoon caramel syrup

Double shot espresso

2/3 cup (5 ounces) whole milk

DIRECTIONS 

  1. Add caramel syrup to an 8-ounce mug. Place mug under the coffee spout and select CAPPUCCINO
  2. Fill milk jug to the 5-ounce line with milk. Press MILK TYPE to select DAIRY. Press START to begin the program.
  3. Once program is complete, stir the espresso to ensure caramel syrup is dissolved, then pour foam over brewed espresso. Serve immediately.

8. Café Bombom

Folgers Coffee
Source: Courtesy of Folgers / Folgers

RECIPE LEVEL: Beginner

FUNCTION: Espresso

MAKES: 1 serving  

INGREDIENTS 

Double-shot espresso

3 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk

DIRECTIONS 

  1. Add sweetened condensed milk to a 6-ounce mug. Place mug under the coffee spout, select ESPRESSO, and set quantity to double-shot. Press START to begin the program.
  2. Once program is complete, leave layered or stir as desired. Serve immediately.

9. Cold Brew with Chocolate Protein Cold Foam

Three friends meet at outdoor restaurant during COVID-19
Source: SDI Productions / Getty

RECIPE LEVEL: Intermediate 

FUNCTION: Cold Brew

MAKES: 1 serving  

INGREDIENTS 

10 ounces cold brew

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons (2 ½ ounces) premade chocolate protein shake (42g per serving)

2 tablespoons chocolate protein powder

DIRECTIONS 

  1. Fill a 16 ounce glass with ice cubes. Place glass under the coffee spout and select COLD BREW and set quantity to 10 ounces. 
  2. Add the protein shake and protein powder to the milk jug. Press the FROTH TYPE button and select COLD FOAM. Press MILK TYPE button to select DAIRY. Press START to begin the program.
  3. Once program is complete, top the cold brew with the cold foam then serve immediately.

RELATED CONTENT: Foodie Calls Are The New Booty Calls — But Dating For Dinner Might Cost You More Than The Meal

Related Tags

AutoBarista Cocktail recipes coffee date ideas drink easy recipes home recipes romance romantic date night
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