9 Coffee Recipes For Your Next At-Home Date
Espresso Yourself — Turn Your Kitchen Into The Ultimate Date Night Café With These 9 Chic Coffee Recipes
Coffee is much more than a beverage; it is a gateway to culture, connection, and even romance.
As with everything else, the price of a cup of Joe has increased significantly due to the current state of the economy. According to Daily Coffee News, coffee prices have far outpaced overall grocery inflation as of April 2026. The BLS coffee index has risen to 18.5% from April 2025 to April 2026, with roasted coffee up 17.3% and instant coffee up by 22.8%.
Under the Trump tariffs, paid by U.S. importers, the U.S. coffee industry has been significantly impacted with a near-total reliance on green coffee imports in order to meet domestic demand.
So, what does that mean for the average person looking to enjoy a cup of coffee from their favorite cafe?
It means the price of coffee isn’t what it used to be, so many Americans are opting for the beverage from the comfort of their own homes, and, to take it a step further, they’re even hosting their own coffee dates in-house to save some coins.
Whether you prefer it iced, hot, spiked, or anything in between, there’s a way to recreate that vibe at home, and in true American fashion, folks are making a way out of no way, curating those beans in all of their favorite variations within the walls of their home.
Even further, dating in this economy is not for the weak, which is why turning to an at-home coffee date is all the rave, and here at Madamenoire, we’re gonna help you bring that café joy straight to your home.
Who needs Starbucks or a fancy coffee shop when you can recreate the vibes in the crib?
Here are some of our top recipes to stir up romance at home with an intimate coffee date for two, create the ultimate bar setup to invite the girls over for a pajama party, or even recreate your own cafe vibes, especially if you’re a work from home hottie.
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1. Autobarista Espresso Negroni
RECIPE LEVEL: Intermediate
FUNCTION: Cold-Pressed
MAKES: 1 serving
INGREDIENTS
Ice cubes, as needed
Single shot cold-pressed espresso
1 ounce red bitter liqueur
1 ounce sweet vermouth
1 ounce gin
½ ounce simple syrup
Orange twist, for garnish
DIRECTIONS
- Fill a cocktail shaker with ice cubes and place under the coffee spout. Select COLD-PRESSED and set quantity to single-shot. Press START to begin program.
- Once program is complete, add red bitter liqueur, sweet vermouth, gin and simple syrup to the cocktail shaker. Place the lid onto the shaker and shake vigorously for 10 seconds, then strain into a martini glass. Garnish with the orange twist and serve immediately.
TIP: If a sweeter drink is preferred, increase simple syrup to 1 ounce.
2. Frozen Espresso Mudslide
RECIPE LEVEL: Intermediate
FUNCTION: Cold-Pressed
MAKES: 2 servings
INGREDIENTS
Triple shot cold-pressed espresso
1 ounce vodka
2 ounces coffee liqueur
2 ounces Irish cream liqueur
2 tablespoons chocolate syrup
½ cup vanilla ice cream
2 cups ice cubes
Whipped cream, as desired
DIRECTIONS
- Place a 4-ounce cup under the coffee spout. Select COLD-PRESSED and set quantity to triple-shot. Press START to begin program.
- Once program is complete, add espresso and all remaining ingredients to a blender. Follow the manufacturers’ instructions and blend mudslide until ice is crushed and ingredients are combined. Divide between two glasses, top with whipped cream, and serve immediately.
3. Lemon Espresso Tonic
RECIPE LEVEL: Intermediate
FUNCTION: Cold-Pressed
MAKES: 1 serving
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons simple syrup
Double espresso shot
2/3 cup (5 ounces) tonic water
DIRECTIONS
- Add lemon juice and simple syrup to a glass filled with ice cubes. Place glass under the coffee spout and select COLD-PRESSED and set quantity to double shot. Press START to begin the program.
- Once program is complete, top with tonic and stir. Serve immediately.
4. Dirty Oolong Fog
RECIPE LEVEL: Intermediate
FUNCTION: Espresso
MAKES: 1 serving
INGREDIENTS
2 teabags Oolong Tea
Double shot espresso
1 tablespoon brown sugar
2/3 cup (5 ounces) whole milk
DIRECTIONS
- Add brown sugar to an 8-ounce mug and place under the coffee spout.
- Fill the milk jug to the 5-ounce line with milk and place on the milk jug platform. Select ESPRESSO, set quantity to double shot, then press FROTH TYPE. Select STEAMED MILK and press MILK TYPE button to select DAIRY. Press START to begin program.
- Once program is complete, add tea bags to the hot milk in the milk jug and steep for 4 minutes.
- Stir the espresso until the brown sugar has dissolved. Once tea has finished steeping, pour steamed milk over the espresso. Serve immediately.
5. Maple Sea Salt Latte
RECIPE LEVEL: Beginner
FUNCTION: Latte
MAKES: 1 serving
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon maple syrup
Double shot espresso
1 cup (8 ounces) whole milk
Pinch sea salt
DIRECTIONS
- Add maple syrup to a 12-ounce mug. Place mug under the coffee spout and select LATTE.
- Fill milk jug to the 12-ounce line with milk. Press MILK TYPE button to select DAIRY. Press START to begin the program.
- Stir the espresso to ensure maple syrup is dissolved, then pour foam over brewed espresso. Sprinkle with sea salt, then serve immediately.
6. Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
RECIPE LEVEL: Beginner
FUNCTION: Espresso
MAKES: 1 serving
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon brown sugar
Ice cubes, as needed
Double shot cold-pressed espresso
½ cup (4 ounces) whole milk
DIRECTIONS
- Add brown sugar and ice to a cocktail shaker. Place cocktail shaker under the coffee spout and select COLD-PRESSED and set quantity to double shot. Press START to begin the program.
- Once program is complete, lid the cocktail shaker and shake vigorously for 10 seconds.
- Pour the shaken espresso into a 10-ounce glass with additional ice and milk. Serve immediately.
7. Caramel Cappuccino
Recipe level: Beginner
FUNCTION: Cappuccino
MAKES: 1 serving
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon caramel syrup
Double shot espresso
2/3 cup (5 ounces) whole milk
DIRECTIONS
- Add caramel syrup to an 8-ounce mug. Place mug under the coffee spout and select CAPPUCCINO.
- Fill milk jug to the 5-ounce line with milk. Press MILK TYPE to select DAIRY. Press START to begin the program.
- Once program is complete, stir the espresso to ensure caramel syrup is dissolved, then pour foam over brewed espresso. Serve immediately.
8. Café Bombom
RECIPE LEVEL: Beginner
FUNCTION: Espresso
MAKES: 1 serving
INGREDIENTS
Double-shot espresso
3 tablespoons sweetened condensed milk
DIRECTIONS
- Add sweetened condensed milk to a 6-ounce mug. Place mug under the coffee spout, select ESPRESSO, and set quantity to double-shot. Press START to begin the program.
- Once program is complete, leave layered or stir as desired. Serve immediately.
9. Cold Brew with Chocolate Protein Cold Foam
RECIPE LEVEL: Intermediate
FUNCTION: Cold Brew
MAKES: 1 serving
INGREDIENTS
10 ounces cold brew
¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons (2 ½ ounces) premade chocolate protein shake (42g per serving)
2 tablespoons chocolate protein powder
DIRECTIONS
- Fill a 16 ounce glass with ice cubes. Place glass under the coffee spout and select COLD BREW and set quantity to 10 ounces.
- Add the protein shake and protein powder to the milk jug. Press the FROTH TYPE button and select COLD FOAM. Press MILK TYPE button to select DAIRY. Press START to begin the program.
- Once program is complete, top the cold brew with the cold foam then serve immediately.
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