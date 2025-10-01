National Coffee Day: 4 Black Celebrities Brewing Up Success Beyond Hollywood

Source: Who doesn’t like their coffee Black—and we’re not just talking about the brew. For years, coffee culture has been more than a morning ritual—it’s a booming business and a cultural connector. Now, Black celebrities are claiming their space in an industry long dominated by others. From Issa Rae’s Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen to Jadakiss’ Kiss Café, these brands aren’t just about lattes and beans; they’re about legacy, representation, and community. In honor of International Coffee Day, we’re spotlighting the stars who are pouring their passion into coffee while showing how the bean has always been bigger than the brew in Black communities—as a space for creativity, entrepreneurship, and connection. RELATED CONTENT: International Coffee Day: Sip Boldly With These 5 Black Women-Owned Coffee Brands

1. Issa Rae – Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen Issae Rae joined Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen to fulfill her goals to own a coffee shop.

Source: Courtesy of Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen / other Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen is more than just a spot to grab a latte—it’s a hub for community and creativity in Los Angeles. Founded by Yonnie Hagos and Ajay Relan, the café became a cultural staple when Issa Rae joined as a partner. “It’s been such a pleasure to work with them and that has led to so many different ventures,” Issa Rae said in an interview on Delina Medhin’s podcast episode on June 10. “[It’s] such a great union.” Her investment was inspired by her love of coffee shops as places to work, connect, and build. Hilltop’s menu reflects this vision with signature blends and a welcoming vibe that resonates with the city’s diverse neighborhoods. Fans can even buy Hilltop beans online, retailing for $21.30 and $24.75.

2. Angela Yee – Coffee Uplifts People (CUP) Angela Yee developed Coffee Uplifts People in 2020 with co-founders Tony Forte and LaRon Batchelor.

Source: Courtesy of Coffee Uplifts People / other Fill your CUP with this Brooklyn roast. Radio personality Angela Yee launched Coffee Uplifts People (CUP) in 2020 with co-founders Tony Forte and LaRon Batchelor, aiming to transform the coffee industry through Diversity, Inclusion, Representation, and Equity (D.I.R.E.). The company sources beans directly from growers in Ethiopia, Peru, Indonesia, Mexico, Kenya, and Brazil, roasting them locally in Brooklyn. “It is a high premium quality coffee,” Angela Yee told ABC News’ Linsey Davis in 2021. “I stand so proudly behind coffee uplifts people (CUP).” CUP believes coffee is a bridge between cultures and communities. The company also stands out for its 100% People of Color (POC) supply chain, ensuring impact across every layer of its operations. Products are available at Amazon, Target, and Whole Foods for $21.95.

3. Rohan Marley – Marley Coffee Rohan Marley launched Marley Coffee in 2007 to honor his family’s legacy.

Source: Courtesy of Marley Coffee / other One love, one heart—let’s get together and taste the brew. Rohan Marley, entrepreneur, former Canadian football player, and son of reggae legend Bob Marley, launched Marley Coffee in 2007 to honor his family’s legacy. According to the brand, Marley Coffee continues Bob Marley’s dream of connecting music, farming, and community through his son Rohan’s vision. The brand emphasizes Fairtrade practices and supporting small farmers, ensuring their beans grow with social, economic, and environmental standards. Fans can find Marley Coffee products on Amazon, Voilà by Sobeys, Costco Wholesome, and ECS Coffee, starting at $14.