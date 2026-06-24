Their Greatest Performance — 8 Black Celebrities Who Battled Serious Illness In Silence

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Source: Julia Beverly / Getty Some of the most recognizable names in entertainment have been fighting some of their toughest battles far away from red carpets, award shows, and camera flashes. In many cases, fans didn’t even know what they were going through until long after the fact, or until the stars chose to speak out on their own terms. From Muni Long’s double lung transplant to Chadwick Boseman’s heartbreaking colon cancer fight, here are several Black celebrities who have faced serious, sometimes life-threatening health struggles in silence, resilience, and strength. 1. Muni Long Two-time Grammy-winner Muni Long faced a scary health battle last year that many were unaware of: a double lung transplant. During an interview on Good Morning America June 23, the “Timber” songstress revealed she had to bow out early from Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine Tour last year after falling ill during the tour and catching pneumonia, which led to the procedure. Doctors gave Long the tough news after she went home for Thanksgiving and suddenly “woke up in the hospital,” last year. The news startled her, but deep down, she knew she had to focus on her health. “I knew for a really long time that something was wrong,” the singer explained. “Every day I’m, like, spitting in cups and coughing all the time. Trying to take all these medicines to get through the day. With this industry, you’re always in people’s faces. So, I’m taking pictures, and I’m just huffing and puffing like I just ran a marathon.” While Long was hesitant to undergo the surgery, she says her son inspired her decision. “The ego and the vanity was just like, ‘But what about my voice? What’s going to happen?’ But then I look at my son, and I think about how much more life that I have to live. Quality of life was first. I can’t sing if I’m not here,” she said. She underwent the operation about six months ago and is now doing “fabulous.” Muni Long has been open in recent years about living with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that can attack the body’s organs and tissues. She’s been living with the condition since 2014. According to the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases, the condition can occur when the immune system, which typically protects the body from infection and disease, attacks its own tissues. Before becoming a Grammy-winning artist under her stage name, Muni Long, formerly known as Priscilla Renea, was navigating intense fatigue, pain, and unpredictable flare-ups behind the scenes. “[People with lupus] have little signs, right? Like my fingertips will start turning blue. My skin will get really pale,” Long told People in 2025. “I’ll start looking super white. Which is hard to imagine because I’m brown-skinned. But literally my skin will turn like a light, ashy color.” The singer revealed that at times her lupus flare-ups can impact her performances onstage. “I recently had to cancel my college football playoff performance on Jan.18th because I had a flare-up due to some personal things,” she revealed at the time. Despite those challenges, she continued writing hits for major artists and building her own catalog, often without the public understanding the physical toll behind her work. Today, she uses her platform not just for music but to bring awareness to lupus and chronic illness. RELATED CONTENT: ‘I’m In Excruciating Pain’—Muni Long Shares Struggles With Lupus & 5 More Celebs With The Autoimmune Disease

2. Billy Porter Billy Porter revealed in 2021 that he had been living with HIV since 2007, a diagnosis he kept private for years while building a celebrated career on Broadway and in Hollywood. During that time, Porter continued to work at the highest level, winning awards and becoming a cultural icon without disclosing the extent of his health journey. When he eventually shared his story, he explained that silence wasn’t denial, it was survival. At the time of his diagnosis, stigma around HIV still carried heavy professional and personal consequences. “For a long time, everybody who needed to know, knew — except for my mother,” the Pose actor said in his 2021 cover story for The Hollywood Reporter. “I was trying to have a life and a career, and I wasn’t certain I could if the wrong people knew. It would just be another way for people to discriminate against me in an already discriminatory profession. So I tried to think about it as little as I could. I tried to block it out. But quarantine has taught me a lot. Everybody was required to sit down and shut the f–k up.” Life had also taken a toll on him. That same year, he was diagnosed with hereditary Type 2 diabetes and forced to sign bankruptcy papers, calling it “the worst year of his life.” Heartbreakingly, the star noted, “I was the generation that was supposed to know better, and it happened anyway.” He continued, “The shame of that time compounded with the shame that had already [accumulated] in my life silenced me,” Porter said, “and I have lived with that shame in silence for 14 years. HIV-positive, where I come from, growing up in the Pentecostal church with a very religious family, is God’s punishment.” Today, Porter has become a powerful advocate for HIV awareness, helping shift the conversation around what it means to live and thrive with the virus. He is a dedicated supporter and honoree of the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation, and he actively works with the Elton John AIDS Foundation to raise awareness and reduce HIV stigma.

3. Toni Braxton Toni Braxton has spent decades managing lupus and its complications while maintaining her status as one of R&B’s most enduring voices. The singer was diagnosed in the early 2000s but initially kept the severity of her condition private while continuing to perform and record music. At times, her symptoms became so severe that she had to step away from performing entirely. In a 2023 interview with People, the “Un-Break My Heart” crooner revealed that she was rushed into surgery after doctors discovered that 80 percent of her main artery was blocked due to complications from systemic lupus erythematosus or SLE, a common form of lupus. Braxton, 55, was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2008. The Maryland native must take routine blood and urine tests to monitor how lupus affects her organs and vitals, but last year, the singer fell behind on some of her regular screenings. “I kept putting it off thinking, ‘Oh, I’m fine. I’ll be okay.’ But my doctor was persistent, and I went to get tested in the last week of September. I did a specialized test, and they looked at my heart and saw some abnormalities,” the Grammy-winning singer divulged. Doctors told Braxton she needed a coronary stent to open her left main artery. And it was a good thing that she came in for a visit. The “Breathe Again” hitmaker revealed that she “could’ve had a massive heart attack.” “I would not have survived,” the multi-hyphenate continued. “It was a traumatic moment for me. I was in shock. I remember that day because my chest was aching often, just hurting. And I thought I was just sad because, unfortunately, my sister [Traci Braxton] had just passed, and I thought, ‘Wow, I’m really aching in my heart for my sister.’ And come to find out, of course, I was sad about my sister, but I also had underlying health issues. It was my body talking to me, telling me something’s not quite right.” Thankfully, she recovered after a short hospital stay. With a new lease on life, Braxton has since partnered with pharmaceutical company Aurinia to spread awareness about the dangers of lupus nephritis, a severe kidney disease that can develop from SLE, which she experienced. The star told CBS News that year that she hopes to empower people with the disorder to get tested and prioritize their health, especially Black women. Black women are four times more likely to develop complications from SLE and are at a greater risk of dying from the disease.

4. Tamar Braxton Tamar Braxton has faced multiple health and personal crises in recent years, including a near-fatal incident in 2020, which occurred due to a suicide attempt from emotional distress. She was found unresponsive and hospitalized on July 16, 2020, but the situation was initially kept private by those closest to her. It wasn’t until later that details emerged about the severity of what she had experienced. In a since-deleted statement shared to her Instagram account, Tamar revealed that the demanding and toxic nature of reality TV had taken an emotional toll on her. “I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair,” she penned, according to NBC News. “I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored,” she wrote. “I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporation’s gain and ratings, and that killed me,” Tamar continued. “Mental illness is real. We must normalize acknowledging it and stop associating it with shame and humiliation.” She added, “It was only God’s grace and his mercy on my attempt to end my pain and my life that I am here to utilize my voice.” Since then, Braxton has spoken candidly about mental health, healing, and recovery, using her platform to encourage others to seek help during dark moments. During a 2021 interview with People, the star gave more insight into her suicide battle, telling the outlet that it was hard to live life in front of the cameras. “I was just tired of the unfair treatment… because I really wanted to do positive television… not have so much drama and ridiculousness, ” she explained. “There was a lot of it that was created and I just didn’t want to be a part of that anymore.”

5. Lil Wayne Lil Wayne has lived with epilepsy for much of his life, though for years the condition was not widely understood by his family. In 2013, he opened up about his battle with epilepsy during an interview with Katie Couric. The rapper revealed that he had his first seizure as a young child and experienced multiple seizures over the course of his career, some of them serious enough to require hospitalization. At various points, incidents were downplayed or kept quiet as he continued to tour and record music at a fast pace. At the time, Wayne revealed that his persistent drinking and use of prescription-strength cough syrup only made his condition worse. “I was doing it too much. And you know, [the] doctor kind of told me, ‘We can’t tell you what to do, but I suggest that your mom tell you to stop,’” he joked. That day, he cut out the bad habit for good.

6. Nick Cannon Nick Cannon has been open about his battle with lupus nephritis, a serious kidney complication linked to lupus that can become life-threatening without careful management. His health scare began in January 2012, when he was diagnosed with lupus kidney disease, also known as lupus nephritis. Before the diagnosis, Cannon noticed symptoms like fatigue and swelling in his knees ahead of a New Year’s trip to Aspen. At first, he assumed the altitude in Colorado was to blame, but his condition quickly worsened. He began experiencing difficulty breathing and kidney pain, which ultimately led him to seek emergency medical care. He was hospitalized on January 4, 2012, where tests confirmed the diagnosis. Reflecting on what doctors told him at the time, he explained: “It was explained to me that it was an autoimmune disease, and, if I managed it properly and took the proper medicine, that it wasn’t life-threatening,” Cannon told the Lupus Foundation of America. “I had to be extremely careful, get on the proper diet, get the proper rest, and take care of my body, and I’d be able to fight it.” Despite the diagnosis, Cannon continued working at a fast pace for years, hosting multiple television shows and maintaining a demanding schedule while quietly dealing with flare-ups and occasional hospital visits. Eventually, he chose to speak more openly about his condition, using his platform to raise awareness about lupus and its complications. He also created a web series called The NCredible Health Hustle, which documents his experience, from diagnosis and doctor visits to returning to work. Explaining why he decided to go public, Cannon said: “A lot of people told me that I shouldn’t share and I should keep [my lupus diagnosis] private—that it could affect my work and insurance and all that, but I feel like this happened to me so I can be an inspiration, and I can talk about it.”

7. Missy Elliott Missy Elliott revealed that she was diagnosed with Graves’ disease in 2011, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid and can cause symptoms like fatigue, weight changes, tremors, and anxiety. At one point, Elliott stepped away from the spotlight for several years, and fans speculated about her absence without knowing the health challenges behind it. “Anybody that has Graves Disease, you feel like you fittin be out of here,” Elliot told Sway during a 2012 interview about her condition. “For me, when you say you gotta take a radiation pill you think you really fittin’ be out of here,” the star, who also has high blood pressure, continued. “And then you gotta go through seeing [your] eyes change, your hair fall out.” She later explained that her condition at times significantly affected her ability to perform and create music. Still, she eventually found a way to manage it and return to the stage with renewed energy. “I was sick and I couldn’t even lift a pen,” she told the audience during her acceptance speech at Essence magazine’s 9th annual Black Women in Music event in 2018, where she was honored for her legendary music career, according to ABC News. “My nervous system had broken all the way down. I didn’t come up in here in a wheelchair. Nobody helped me get up here. I’m walking…by the grace of God.” Elliot has been managing the condition over the years through diet and exercise.

8. Chadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman remains one of the most heartbreaking examples of private resilience in Hollywood history. The actor was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016, but never publicly revealed his condition. Over the next several years, he continued to work on major films, including physically demanding roles, while undergoing surgeries and chemotherapy. Boseman died in 2020 at just 43 years old, shocking fans who had no idea he had been battling such a serious illness. In a March 20 interview with TODAY’s Craig Melvin, Ledward Boseman, the actor’s wife, revealed that the diagnosis came as a shock not just publicly, but to her personally as well. “I didn’t know that he was experiencing anything until he had already been to the doctor twice. It all seemed to come about very suddenly. It was a matter of weeks that he started not feeling well,” she said. “And because he was so young, he wasn’t even at the point where he would consider having a colonoscopy.” Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, Ledward Boseman said she and her husband remained hopeful throughout his fight. After Chadwick Boseman’s diagnosis, he and his wife were “very confident” that he “would make it through,” she recalled. “To us, it was going be a challenging moment, but something that he would come out on the other side of and be fine. And they would do a surgery, and he would do some chemo afterward, and he would be OK. And there wasn’t much talk at all of the possibility of him not being OK on the other side of that,” she said. Ledward Boseman said thinking about the possibility of her husband not surviving felt ‘like a betrayal of faith,’” TODAY noted. Despite his diagnosis, Chadwick Boseman remained hopeful throughout his fight. Ledward Boseman shared that he was briefly cancer-free in 2018, calling it “a beautiful year.” By the end of that year, however, the cancer had returned as Stage 4. After his passing, tributes poured in not only for his performances but for the strength it took to continue working while fighting for his life in silence. These stories highlight a reality often hidden behind fame: celebrities are not immune to serious illness, chronic conditions, or mental health struggles. In many cases, they continue performing, creating, and showing up for the world while privately managing life-threatening diagnoses. For fans, these revelations often reshape how we see their work, not just as entertainment, but as a testament to endurance, discipline, and survival. RELATED CONTENT: All Of The Flowers: Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Inducted Into Hollywood Walk Of Fame Class Of 2024