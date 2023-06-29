MadameNoire Featured Video

Chadwick Boseman may be gone, but his legacy will never be forgotten. On June 26, the late Marvel actor was posthumously inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s 2024 class under the motion pictures category.

According to a press release, Boseman will be posthumously honored for his short but incredible impact on the film industry. Before he tragically died from colon cancer in 2020, the South Carolina native wowed fans with his portrayal of T’Challa in 2018’s Black Panther and Marvel’s Avengers.

The multi-talented star also captivated audiences with his stunning on-screen performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, for which he received a nod from the Academy.

The late 42-year-old will be in good company, too. In addition to Boseman, Kerry Washington, Toni Braxton and radio veteran Angie Martinez were also inducted into the Hollywood Walk Of Fame’s 2024 class.

Famer Ellen K, chair of the Walk Of Fame committee, gushed about the “amazing” stars chosen for this year’s cohort.

“The Selection Committee, which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world,” she shared in a statement.

“We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway.”

Over the last two years, Boseman’s incredible film legacy has been celebrated multiple times in the film and TV industry.

After losing his private battle with colon cancer, Boseman was posthumously awarded an Emmy in the outstanding character voiceover performance category for his role in Marvel’s What If…? in 2022. The decorated celeb made history in 2021 after he became the first actor to earn four nominations in a single year at the SAG Awards. During the ceremony, Boseman scored a win for Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Simone Leward, the late superstar’s wife, accepted the coveted honor on his behalf.

“Thank you, God. Thank you, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman,” she said before thanking his co-stars and film director.

“If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind.’ That’s a quote by Chadwick Boseman. Thank you, Screen Actors. Thank you, Chad,” Simone tearfully added.

RELATED CONTENT: Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Shares’ It Has Been The Most Challenging Two Years’