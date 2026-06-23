The Strawberry Moon Is Bringing Breakups, Breakthroughs & Brutal Truths For 4 Zodiac Signs

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The Strawberry Moon is about to rise and light up the summer sky, but no, it won’t actually look like a giant glowing berry. As charming as the name sounds, this celestial moment is more poetic than literal. It’s going to cause a huge emotional and personal shift for some people.

When will the Strawberry Moon arrive?

This year’s Strawberry Moon arrives as the very first full moon of summer, since it follows the summer solstice, which occurred on June 21. It also carries the distinction of being a seasonal milestone, marking the transition into the long, warm stretch of summer nights, according to USA TODAY.

Despite its sweet nickname, June’s full moon won’t turn red or pink like its namesake fruit. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the name comes from tradition rather than appearance; the strawberry harvest typically peaks around this time of year.

According to the outlet, the lunar phenomenon has been “used by Native American Algonquian tribes that live in the northeastern United States as well as the Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples to mark the ripening of ‘June-bearing’ strawberries that are ready to be gathered.” It carries great symbolism because “as flowers bloom and early fruit ripens, June is a time of great abundance for many.”

This year, the Strawberry Moon arrives on June 29 at 7:56 p.m. E.T. And if you miss the exact moment, don’t worry: the moon will appear full for several days before and after.

A Capricorn Moon with a serious edge.

This particular full moon lands in the astrological sign of Capricorn, adding a grounded, no-nonsense tone to the lunar energy. According to Astroseek, during this phase, “You might have a strong need for being useful to society” and may attempt to search for “justification in the outside world. You may underestimate what you want from yourself and for yourself.”

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The emotional climate can feel extra weighty, especially in relationships and self-worth.

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“Shyness may be accompanied by resentment of the fact that others ignore you,” the website adds, but during this time it’s important not to “seek approval from the outside, it will not help you get rid of your doubt and it is harmful to you.” Instead, “You have to trust your inner values.”

Words of wisdom indeed.

So, this is not the time for impulsive texts or outsourcing your confidence, trust your gut and yourself.

This full moon will serve as a cosmic plot twist for these 4 zodiac signs.