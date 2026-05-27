Blue Moon, Bad Decisions? This Rare Lunar Event Might Have You Texting Toxic Exes & Manifesting Your Hottest Life Yet

Source: Mike_Pellinni / Getty – The Blue Moon 2026 arrives on May 31. A rare Blue Moon is on the horizon, and while it may stir up intense emotions, it could also mark a powerful period of transformation and personal growth. The first calendar Blue Moon since Aug. 30, 2023, will rise on May 31 at 4:45 a.m. Eastern Time, according to Vogue and although the energy surrounding a Blue Moon can feel overwhelming, astrologers say it’s also the perfect opportunity to welcome fresh beginnings and manifest positive change. So what will the Blue Moon of May 2026 feel like? Let’s unpack it below. Blue Moon May 2026: What to expect. So what is a Blue Moon? It refers to the second full moon in a single calendar month. It happens because the lunar cycle is 29.5 days, while our calendar months are 30 or 31 days long. But there’s a deeper meaning hidden behind this incredible lunar event. In an interview with Vogue on May 26, tarot reader and author of Sober Magic: Using the Tarot and Ritual in Your Journey Away from Drinking, Sarah Potter explained, “A Blue Moon symbolizes a highly charged time for completion, letting go of what no longer serves us, and embracing novel opportunities.” Because this Blue Moon is the second Full Moon of May, the first appeared May 1, Potter says it carries especially strong manifestation energy. “This is a lovely moment to set long-term goals or to let go of something that needs a major boost to release and grieve to move forward into the next phase of your life,” she continued.

RELATED CONTENT: Kismet! The 4 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Find Love In 2026 If you’ve been thinking about starting a new project, revisiting a goal you abandoned earlier in the year, or finally making a meaningful life change, this could be the moment to take action and recommit to those plans. This year’s Blue Moon aligns with the fire sign of Sagittarius, who are known for their adventurous spirit, infectious optimism, and insatiable thirst for knowledge . Love MadameNoire? Get more! Join the MadameNoire Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Potter says it will encourage many to “take a leap of faith toward the life” they “truly want, trusting that growth becomes possible the moment” you “stop shrinking” yourself “to fit old fears, old identities, or outdated limitations.” Source: elebeZoom / Getty Secrets in friendships and romance may come to light. The Blue Moon may also intensify emotions within friendships and relationships, according to celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman. During an interview with Vice on May 24, Honigman explained that the Blue Moon could “bring secrets to light” in relationships and friendships, conversations that would “normally be very difficult” to have. “As it is a Sagittarius Full Moon, the blunt nature of this sign ensures that nothing remains hidden,” she noted. That energy extends to romance as well. “More than anything, romance is linked with the moon. If you’ve had a crush on someone and have not yet told them, the blue moon is a great time to ask how they truly feel,” says Honigman. “You will get the truth, so be prepared for anything.” Honigman also noted that some zodiac signs may feel the effects of the Blue Moon more intensely than others, especially Sagittarius and Cancer.