Keke Palmer Manifests Michael B. Jordan As Her Next New Boo

Source: “Michael B. Jordan.” That’s the name Keke Palmer uttered on her podcast, Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, while manifesting the next man in her life. We do not blame her. Especially since she was talking to two of the culture’s most talked-about matchmakers: Ciara and Russell Wilson. At this point, they have built quite a reputation as Hollywood’s unofficial matchmakers. The couple famously introduced Normani and DK Metcalf, who got engaged in March 2025. They also played a role in bringing together Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell, who announced their engagement later that year. “It’s kind of a fun game for us at this point, but it makes us happy when people can experience love,” Ciara told PEOPLE earlier this year about bringing people together. “So yes, any chance we get, we’re going to do it.” Known to keep it all the way real – and to say things we often wish we could – Keke asked the couple to help set her up. “This is probably the most important piece of the interview,” she joked. “I heard y’all are good at matchmaking.” RELATED CONTENT: From Lori Harvey To Rumored Flings — Inside Michael B. Jordan’s Relationship Timeline

Keke Palmer Knows What She Wants Ci Ci and Russ laughed and then took control of the interview. They prompted her to talk about what she is looking for in a man. Keke shared five things. She started by saying she wanted a God-fearing man, and CiCi and Russell quickly agreed. Keke continued, saying she is “looking for somebody that knows where they want to go.” “They are clear on their paths,” she said. “They’re absolutely having clarity about where they want to go and who they want to be.” She also wants someone with a sense of humor and someone who is cool with “me being me.” “That doesn’t mean not respecting and honoring him, but just having my own world, you know, being able to do my own stuff,” Keke said. She ended her list with one more non-negotiable: her future forever bae has to love her son, Leo. Russell and Ciara were all in.

Is Michael B. Jordan Keke’s Celebrity Crush? Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty “See, you’re manifesting right now,” Ciara told her. “When you start to speak life into those things, I feel it.” But Keke was not done. “Michael B. Jordan,” she said. Then, to make sure Ciara and Russell heard her, she said it a second time. “Michael B. Jordan.” This time, Ciara and Russell noted Keke’s possible celebrity crush. Ciara urged the podcast’s producers “not to cut that out.” And again, we do not blame our good sis Keke. Related Stories Keke Palmer Turns Up The Heat On ‘Hot Ones’ With A Surprise Kiss

Keke Palmer Talks Joy, Internet Chaos And What Her Son Is Teaching Her: ‘You Are Still You’ Michael B. Jordan is one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood right now. Fresh off his Oscar win for Sinners, his name is everywhere. His sophisticated swagger is unmatched. His sienna, cinnamon skin somehow looks like butter. And speaking of butter – his smile makes us all melt. From videos and pictures, we can also see he loves his family. Who wouldn’t put Michael B. Jordan on their manifestation list?