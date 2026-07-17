Subscribe
Close
LOVE

What Is A Fraysexual? Everything You Need To Know

What Is Fraysexuality? Signs, Meaning & How It Affects Relationships

As the novelty of a relationship wears off, the intensity of attraction can slowly dissipate, a concept known as fraysexuality.

Published on July 17, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Disappointed, woman and couple in house with conflict, relationship problem and contemplating breakup. Sad, girlfriend and black people dating with argument, disagreement and cheating affair in home.
Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Have you ever felt an instant spark with someone, only to lose interest once you got to know them better? If that experience sounds familiar, you may have heard of, or even identify with, fraysexuality.

Understanding fraysexuality.

While the term isn’t as widely known as some other sexual identities, fraysexuality is a real orientation that falls under the asexual spectrum. People who identify as fraysexual often experience strong sexual attraction to strangers or people they’ve just met, but that attraction tends to fade as emotional intimacy and familiarity grow. In other words, the mystery and excitement of someone new may fuel attraction, while a deeper connection can have the opposite effect.

As Very Well Mind notes, “Unlike demisexuality, where emotional bonding heightens sexual attraction, fraysexuality operates inversely—familiarity often dampens desire.”

RELATED CONTENT: This Dangerous Sexual Fetish Is On The Rise With Gen-Z — Have You Tried It?

For many fraysexual people, attraction feels strongest in the early stages of getting to know someone. They may enjoy flirting, developing crushes, or feeling drawn to new people, but notice that their sexual interest naturally decreases as the relationship becomes more emotionally close. This doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve stopped caring about the person or that the relationship is failing, it’s simply how they experience attraction.

What are the signs of a fraysexual person?

Man and woman hanging out
Source: Tim Robberts / Getty

Some common signs of fraysexuality include feeling more attracted to strangers than long-term partners, noticing that sexual chemistry fades as emotional bonds deepen, or finding that the excitement of a new connection feels more intense than attraction within an established relationship. Others may realize they’ve repeatedly mistaken this pattern for “losing interest” before recognizing it as part of their sexual orientation.

According to Dr. Edward Ratush, Board Certified Psychiatrist, sex therapist, and co-founder of SOHOMD, fraysexuality “falls under the umbrella of the asexual spectrum because of the specific aversion a fraysexual individual will have toward sexual contact with their most intimate partner. Simply stated, the more a fraysexual person is emotionally connected with their intimate partner the less they are inclined to have overt sexual desire for this partner.”

Although fraysexuality is considered part of the asexual spectrum, not everyone who identifies as fraysexual considers themselves asexual. Rather, asexuality serves as a broader umbrella that includes a range of identities and experiences related to sexual attraction.

How do you date a fraysexual?

When it comes to dating someone who is fraysexual, understanding and communication are essential. Because attraction may shift as emotional intimacy develops, open conversations about expectations, boundaries, and relationship needs can help both partners feel supported and understood. Like any relationship, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. What matters most is finding a dynamic that works for everyone involved and allows both partners to feel respected, connected, and fulfilled.

RELATED CONTENT: Is Ozempic Killing Your Sex Drive? The Unexpected Side Effect Of GLP-1 Drugs No One Warned You About

Related Tags

attraction physical attraction sexuality
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

A collage of three red carpet photos from The ESPYS awards show. The images show several celebrities dressed in formal attire posing on the red carpet, including a couple, a group of three, and a couple.

Red Carpet Rundown: These Black Celebrity Couples Brought Love And Style To The 2026 ESPYS

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Two images: (1) Two women in glamorous dresses posing together, (2) A man and woman in formal attire posing on a red carpet, with the man wearing a purple suit and the woman wearing a white dress.

Seen On The Scene: A-Listers, Athletes & Sporty Spouses Sizzle & Slay The 2026 ESPYS

Bossip
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Street Sightings

The Story Behind Beyoncé’s Crystal Jimmy Choo x Timberland Boots

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
2026 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Presented By Coca-Cola® - Caesars' Superdome - Day 2

Nice Try, Trolls: Brandy Explains Why She Vocal Bible Blasted Body Shamers, Classily Confirms She 'Didn't Appreciate That'

Bossip
Trending
J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music
11:43
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

J Alphonse Talks P-Valley and New Music

Comments
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comments
A woman in a neon green bikini taking a selfie in front of a white wall.
50 Items
Celebrity  |  Shanique Yates

WCW, Vol. 31 — From Bisexual Baddies To Lesbian Ladies, 50 Queer Queens Worthy Of Our Women Crush

Comments
I GOT QUESTIONS: Wu-Tang American Saga
8:58
Entertainment  |  Craig Stewart

I GOT QUESTIONS: Wu-Tang American Saga

Comments
Two portraits of a woman, one with long curly hair and a bright smile, the other with short curly hair and a serious expression, both wearing orange prison uniforms.
4 Items
Crime  |  Siobhan Dixon

‘Her Daughter Watched You Do This!’ — Rapper Judy World, 28, Dead After Boyfriend’s ‘Jealous’ Sister Stabs Her With Butcher Knife In Front Of 10-Year-Old Child

Comments

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close