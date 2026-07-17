What Is A Fraysexual? Everything You Need To Know
What Is Fraysexuality? Signs, Meaning & How It Affects Relationships
Have you ever felt an instant spark with someone, only to lose interest once you got to know them better? If that experience sounds familiar, you may have heard of, or even identify with, fraysexuality.
Understanding fraysexuality.
While the term isn’t as widely known as some other sexual identities, fraysexuality is a real orientation that falls under the asexual spectrum. People who identify as fraysexual often experience strong sexual attraction to strangers or people they’ve just met, but that attraction tends to fade as emotional intimacy and familiarity grow. In other words, the mystery and excitement of someone new may fuel attraction, while a deeper connection can have the opposite effect.
As Very Well Mind notes, “Unlike demisexuality, where emotional bonding heightens sexual attraction, fraysexuality operates inversely—familiarity often dampens desire.”
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For many fraysexual people, attraction feels strongest in the early stages of getting to know someone. They may enjoy flirting, developing crushes, or feeling drawn to new people, but notice that their sexual interest naturally decreases as the relationship becomes more emotionally close. This doesn’t necessarily mean they’ve stopped caring about the person or that the relationship is failing, it’s simply how they experience attraction.
What are the signs of a fraysexual person?
Some common signs of fraysexuality include feeling more attracted to strangers than long-term partners, noticing that sexual chemistry fades as emotional bonds deepen, or finding that the excitement of a new connection feels more intense than attraction within an established relationship. Others may realize they’ve repeatedly mistaken this pattern for “losing interest” before recognizing it as part of their sexual orientation.
According to Dr. Edward Ratush, Board Certified Psychiatrist, sex therapist, and co-founder of SOHOMD, fraysexuality “falls under the umbrella of the asexual spectrum because of the specific aversion a fraysexual individual will have toward sexual contact with their most intimate partner. Simply stated, the more a fraysexual person is emotionally connected with their intimate partner the less they are inclined to have overt sexual desire for this partner.”
Although fraysexuality is considered part of the asexual spectrum, not everyone who identifies as fraysexual considers themselves asexual. Rather, asexuality serves as a broader umbrella that includes a range of identities and experiences related to sexual attraction.
How do you date a fraysexual?
When it comes to dating someone who is fraysexual, understanding and communication are essential. Because attraction may shift as emotional intimacy develops, open conversations about expectations, boundaries, and relationship needs can help both partners feel supported and understood. Like any relationship, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. What matters most is finding a dynamic that works for everyone involved and allows both partners to feel respected, connected, and fulfilled.
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