Of Course A’ja Wilson Should Be The WNBA Logo! — Here Are All The Reasons Why [Op-Ed]

Source: Ali Gradischer / Getty Thirty seasons in, the WNBA still has no face on its logo, and A’ja Wilson’s four MVPs, three championships, and a successful business empire make her the most obvious choice. As the WNBA continues to celebrate its 30th season, the league looks almost unrecognizable from the one that tipped off for the first time last century. A landmark collective bargaining agreement has delivered the highest salaries in league history. Media deals with Amazon, NBC, and ESPN have brought the game to new audiences and on a scale unimaginable even half a decade ago. RELATED CONTENT: Caitlin Clark’s Cult Is Unraveling & Now The World Sees What Black Women Peeped From Jump: White Mediocrity [Op-Ed] Expansion teams are landing in parts of the country that have competed aggressively for the right to bring women’s basketball to their cities. By nearly every available measure, the league is entering a new renaissance. The one area where the WNBA hasn’t quite kept pace with its own growth is its logo, which still features an anonymous silhouette. A logo is a company’s clearest visual declaration of what it believes represents its identity, chosen around the figure or symbol that communicates those values without requiring explanation. A woman without a name or a face increasingly feels like a placeholder from an era where the league itself was still figuring out its identity and finding its footing in a sports ecosystem that was fine to malign women’s basketball, if not ignore it altogether.

I know. I know. I could spend forever and a day going on and on waxing poetic about Ms. Wilson as a player and as a person, but the W is also, and there’s no pretending otherwise, a business. In that realm, Wilson has proven Jay-Z’s infamous line to be true: “I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man.” She is one of the savviest and most marketable athletes-turned-businesswomen on the planet, and most of us Wilson fans have the receipts to prove it. The A’One, her first signature sneaker with Nike, was touted as one of the most anticipated shoe lines in history and sold out in minutes when it dropped last year, making Wilson the first Black woman to headline a Nike signature shoe since Candace Parker a decade and a half earlier. She has since debuted two versions of a Susie Carmichael player exclusive, an homage to the Rugrats character she loved growing up. Neither pair is available for purchase, which has not stopped me from checking Nike’s website each time she wears them in a game, just in case she’s changed her mind. Burnt Wax, the candle company Wilson launched with her mother, Eva, in 2021, sold out within hours of its debut. Each unique scent carries the name of one of her accomplishments: National Champion, All-Star, MVP. While most celebrities write memoirs hoping their readers, especially the younger ones, might glean something from their story, Wilson pointed hers directly to the audience she meant it for. Dear Black Girls: How to be True to You traces the WNBA star’s path as a daughter of the South who came to love basketball relatively late in her youth, and who was shaped by her late grandmother Hattie, whose presence in her life still anchors how she navigates and understands herself and the world. Wilson also writes with real candor about her struggles with dyslexia, and the crippling anxiety and, at times, debilitating depression that took hold of her during the isolation of the WNBA’s pandemic bubble. She shares her journey in therapy and how she’s navigated grief, leading readers through both with refreshing vulnerability. It’s no surprise the book became a NY Times bestseller. Cereal maker General Mills, understanding the power of her brand and how everything the WNBA star touches on or off the court turns to gold, announced this week that Wilson has become the newest athlete to appear on the cover of its Wheaties box, the most coveted real estate a brand could offer an athlete, joining an exclusive list of basketball players that includes Michael Jordan and Steph Curry.