Close
Athletes

A'ja Wilson Cements Her Greatness With New Nike Collaboration

A’ja Wilson Doubles Down On Greatness With New Nike A’Two Drop

A’ja Wilson’s Nike A’Two builds on the success of her first signature sneaker with some key performance upgrades.

Published on March 5, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: Nike / Nike

Before the 2026 WNBA season can tip off, it was only right that Nike laced A’ja Wilson with her second signature sneaker, the A’Two.

Wilson acknowledges the hit she had on her hands with the Nike A’One, so now looking to build on that momentum and keep it inclusive of all hoopers as well as casual wearers.

The A’One was a journey — a real blessing,” says Wilson. “It did exactly what it was meant to do and put people on notice. The A’Two is a level up of that strong foundation. It’s bigger, bolder and even more me. I poured my whole heart into the shoe and the collection — creating something that everyone can continue to feel a part of, from the girlies to the kids to the fellas.”

After sitting with Nike’s Basketball design and innovation teams, they whipped up several updates.

RELATED CONTENT: Courtside Couture — The 16 Most Stylish Celebrity WAGS

Nike Debuts A’ja Wilson A’Two
Source: Nike / Nike

For starters, there’s now a forefoot Nike Air Zoom, a much-needed addition for the quick movements in-game, as well as a midfoot shank which helps with energy return and “control torsional movement” by keeping the foot in place. 

More added support comes by way of a reinforced external heel counter, which makes hard plants and pivots feel all the more confident. Nike even highlighted its appearance with its color-shifting iridescent finish on the sneaker’s rear.

More on the looks, you’ll notice there’s a new molded upper on display, which is inspired by A’ja’s signature pearl motif, and if you wear them enough, they mold to your foot. A’ja’s signature star logo is front and center on the tongue, and its shape follows the grooves found along the upper.

And of course, the launch color of the A’Two is a bright pink that follows into the seven-piece apparel collection.

Nike Debuts A’ja Wilson A’Two
Source: Nike / NIke

“The materials for my collection are A’grade,” says Wilson. “We wanted each piece to be top-tier, meeting players’ every need in performance and style, adding something special to their wardrobe that’s both athletic and fashionable.”

The Nike A’Two and accompanying apparel collection will be available globally on May 2 at nike.com.

Get a better look at Wilson’s newest signature sneaker below.

Nike Debuts A’ja Wilson A’Two
Nike
Nike Debuts A’ja Wilson A’Two
Nike
Nike Debuts A’ja Wilson A’Two
Nike
Nike Debuts A’ja Wilson A’Two
Nike
Nike Debuts A’ja Wilson A’Two
Nike
Nike Debuts A’ja Wilson A’Two
Nike
Nike Debuts A’ja Wilson A’Two
Nike
Nike Debuts A’ja Wilson A’Two
Nike
Nike Debuts A’ja Wilson A’Two
Nike
Nike Debuts A’ja Wilson A’Two
Nike
Nike Debuts A’ja Wilson A’Two
Nike
Nike Debuts A’ja Wilson A’Two
Nike
Nike Debuts A’ja Wilson A’Two
Nike

RELATED CONTENT: Angel Reese 1 Is Here: Inside The WNBA Star’s Debut Sneaker With Reebok

Related Tags

A’ja Wilson A’Two nike sneakers WNBA
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Beyonce Celebrates the Release of Her New Album "Dangerously in Love" - Arrivals by Galella Ltd

Don't Say My Name, Say My Name: Beyoncé's Father Mathew Knowles Abruptly Ends Interview After Tina Knowles Mention

Bossip
African American female is enjoying relaxing hair wash at beauty salon.

Discover Some Of The Biggest Hairstyle Trends Of 2026

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
EBONY Power 100 Gala 2025 – Arrivals

Marsai Martin To Host Essence's Black Women In Hollywood

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
US-ENTERTAINMENT-OSCARS-NOMINEES

‘Sinners’ ’ I Lied To You’ Is Set To Make Black History

Bossip
Trending
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-ARRIVALS
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Julia Austin

9 Famous Lesbian Women Who Were Married To Men

Comment
trump
News  |  Jason Lee

WATCH: Two Trump Supporters Arrested After Telling Black Woman To ‘Be My Slave’ & Trying To Set Her Boots On Fire

Comment
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
Dior - Paris Fashion Week Fall 2026 - Front Row
50 Items
Culture  |  Shanique Yates

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Black Queer Women Dominating Culture, Confidence, And Our Timelines, Vol. 13

Comment
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 11 Womens SWAC Tournament
9 Items
Sports  |  Sammy Approved

Coach Dawn ‘The Diva’ Thornton Leads Alabama A&M To History In Heels — Her 9 Most Baller Looks

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close