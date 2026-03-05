A’ja Wilson Doubles Down On Greatness With New Nike A’Two Drop

Source: Nike / Nike

Before the 2026 WNBA season can tip off, it was only right that Nike laced A’ja Wilson with her second signature sneaker, the A’Two.

Wilson acknowledges the hit she had on her hands with the Nike A’One, so now looking to build on that momentum and keep it inclusive of all hoopers as well as casual wearers.

“The A’One was a journey — a real blessing,” says Wilson. “It did exactly what it was meant to do and put people on notice. The A’Two is a level up of that strong foundation. It’s bigger, bolder and even more me. I poured my whole heart into the shoe and the collection — creating something that everyone can continue to feel a part of, from the girlies to the kids to the fellas.”

After sitting with Nike’s Basketball design and innovation teams, they whipped up several updates.

For starters, there’s now a forefoot Nike Air Zoom, a much-needed addition for the quick movements in-game, as well as a midfoot shank which helps with energy return and “control torsional movement” by keeping the foot in place.

More added support comes by way of a reinforced external heel counter, which makes hard plants and pivots feel all the more confident. Nike even highlighted its appearance with its color-shifting iridescent finish on the sneaker’s rear.

More on the looks, you’ll notice there’s a new molded upper on display, which is inspired by A’ja’s signature pearl motif, and if you wear them enough, they mold to your foot. A’ja’s signature star logo is front and center on the tongue, and its shape follows the grooves found along the upper.

And of course, the launch color of the A’Two is a bright pink that follows into the seven-piece apparel collection.

“The materials for my collection are A’grade,” says Wilson. “We wanted each piece to be top-tier, meeting players’ every need in performance and style, adding something special to their wardrobe that’s both athletic and fashionable.”

The Nike A’Two and accompanying apparel collection will be available globally on May 2 at nike.com.

Get a better look at Wilson’s newest signature sneaker below.