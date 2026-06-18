‘Screaming, Firetrucks, & Ambulance’ — Mother Tragically Sets Herself On Fire, Killing 3-Year-Old Daughter With Cerebral Palsy

A mother and daughter tragically died on June 1 after family members say the 34-year-old mother set herself on fire from inside her Hampton, Virginia, home. According to a report for WAVY TV 10, earlier this month, Destiny Wilson poured gasoline on herself , setting herself on fire, while in a front room of her mother’s home near the 4100 block of Chippendale Court. Wilson’s mother told the local news outlet that she had a mental illness, had been previously institutionalized, and had threatened suicide in the past. Sadly, her 3-year-old daughter, Jamie Lee, was present in the room during the tragic incident, and also died.

What happened to Destiny Wilson and her daughter Jamie Lee?

The grandmother and other family members tried to rescue Wilson, rushing her into a shower to douse the flames. Sadly, Wilson’s daughter was in the front room where the fire broke out. Wilson’s mother revealed that the fire had spread too rapidly, making it impossible to rescue Jamie Lee.

The Hampton Fire & Rescue confirmed Tuesday that the young child died inside the home as a result of the tragic fire. Wilson was rushed to the hospital where she later died of severe burns.

Her grandmother said Wilson had been struggling emotionally and felt overwhelmed while caring for Jamie Lee. The 3-year-old girl had significant medical conditions, including autism and cerebral palsy, along with a disorder that involved self-injurious behavior. The child had spent the weekend staying with her grandmother prior to the incident.

In total, six people were inside the home when the fire broke out. Among them was a 10-year-old child who survived the blaze. Officials have confirmed that others were able to escape, though details about the remaining individuals have not been fully released.